Mosque attack survivors appointed to board set up after March 15 investigation

Temel Atacocugu, mosque attack survivor, says the physical and psychological recovery will take a long time.

Several survivors and relatives of those killed in the March 15 mosque shootings in Christchurch have been appointed to a new board set up to ensure those affected by the terror attack have a clear voice.

Seven members of Christchurch Muslim community have been appointed to the newly-established March 15 Collective Impact Board, which was one of the key recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the 2019 attack on Christchurch Mosques.

Among those selected is Sheikh Hasan Rubel, who was shot three times in the leg, and Dr Maysoon Salama, whose son Ata Mohammad Ata Elayyan​ was one of 51 people killed at the two Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019.

The seven community representatives make up the majority of the board, alongside six government agency representatives.

Also selected is dad-of-two Dr Mazharuddin Syed Ahmed, who was at Linwood Islamic Centre when the gunman opened fire.

He said it was an “honour and a privilege” to have been chosen for the board.

Although Christchurch Muslim community had received lots of support, there were “gaps” in the recovery that he hoped the group could address.

Ahmed teaches architecture at Ara Institute of Canterbury and was born in India, arriving in New Zealand in 2013.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Dr Mazharuddin Syed Ahmed says it is a privilege to have been selected as a member of the new board.

He hoped the group can establish a “framework” to manage the interactions between the various community, volunteer and government organisations.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment, said the board would help guide and further develop the Kaiwhakaoranga Specialised Case Management Service, which had worked closely with the affected community since April 2019.

“The nominations received were of high calibre and were carefully considered by a panel made up of community and government representatives,” she said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Dr Maysoon Salama holds Aya Atta Elayyan, 1, at the official opening of An-Nur Childcare Centre in April 2021.

“I am confident the successful candidates will be able to represent the views and perspectives of those directly affected by the mosque attacks to ensure that the support provided addresses their needs.”

Collective Impact Board community representative members: