Ngāi Tahu chief executive to chair group responding to terror attacks royal commission

(File photo)

The chief executive of the South Island's principal iwi will chair a ministerial advisory group for the Government's response to the March 15 terror attacks royal commission.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu's Arihia Bennett will lead the group of 27 others who come from diverse backgrounds, Minister Andrew Little said in a statement.

Little is the minister responsible for co-ordinating the Government's response to the royal commission.

“The membership includes affected whānau, survivors and witnesses, representative communities, civil society, local government and the private sector," he said.

In December, the commission's report revealed that while there were clear events linked to the terrorist’s planning and preparation, “no single aspect of it could have alerted public sector agencies to an impending terrorist attack”.

The report identified 44 recommendations of changes and improvements, but found no failures within any government agencies. Creating the group was one of the recommendations.

It would play a key role in providing independent advice to the Government on the way it implemented the recommendations, Little said.

The members of the group are: