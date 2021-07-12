Daughter of March 15 victim says leaked script is 'unethical and immoral'

Sara Qasem speaking at the sentencing of the gunman in Christchurch last year.

The daughter of a man killed in the March 15 terror attack says the leaked script for the planned film about the massacre is “totally unethical and immoral” and would be worse than the livestream of the attack.

Sara Qasem, whose father Abdelfattah Qasem was killed alongside 50 others in the attack, said details of a leaked script published by Newshub show the film is attempting to profit from their trauma.

“It is sensationalising some of the most traumatic parts of that day and really just putting an immoral spin on things,’’ she said.

“Their intentions have nothing to do with maintaining our mana, but everything to do with their own benefits and their own economic benefits.”

The leaked script for the film, called They Are Us, includes 17 pages devoted to the attack itself, which would translate to about 17 minutes of screen time, according to Newshub.

Qasem said that would be worse than the livestream of the attack, which the gunman filmed with a helmet-mounted camera.

“It plays out the act in real time to the same degree as the livestream, but it is in fact worse because it includes things that were not in the livestream itself.”

Abdelfattah Qasem was murdered in the Masjid An-Nur in Christchurch on March 15, 2019.

The leaked script was met with a chorus of disapproval and outrage, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calling for the filmmakers to listen to the people most deeply affected by the attack.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel also warned the film would re-traumatise a community, and Muslim leaders say they will protest against the project.

Speaking on the AM Show on Monday, Ardern said the film felt insensitive.

She reiterated that she did not have the ability to stop the project, but did say she wanted the filmmakers to listen.

“Please listen, listen to those who are most deeply affected.”

The terror attacks at two Christchurch mosques in March 2019 claimed 51 lives.

Ardern told the AM Show the message needed to go to the filmmakers, not the actors, because they were the ones who were in the most powerful position.

Following the Newshub story, several people, including Muslim advocate Guled Mire, took to Twitter with the hashtag #WalkAwayRoseByrne – targeting Australian actress Rose Byrne, who is expected to portray Ardern in the film.

Fifteen deaths would be shown in graphic detail, Newshub said, and while the film would avoid showing the gunman directly, the script hinted he would be shown in ominous silhouette, accompanied by a “discordant, foreboding” sound.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the film is insensitive to the families who lost loved ones.

Islamic Women’s Council spokeswoman Anjum Rahman called for the film to be stopped.

“They need to respect our privacy and what we have been through,’’ she said.

“They are here just to make money. We will protest against this. It is our story to tell, not theirs.”

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel told Newstalk ZB that she could not stop the film, but felt it would be “devastating and re-traumatising all over again”.

Khaled Mustafa and his son, Hamza, were the first victims of the Christchurch terror attack to be buried. One week after the shootings a wounded Zaid Mustafa and his mother Salwa Mohamad spoke with media.

“It is re-traumatising a community that was attacked while they were at prayer. I find it unbelievable that they would go down this track.”

They Are Us has already been a source of controversy, particularly in Canterbury’s Muslim community.

Ardern previously said she did not support its premise, saying, “My story is not the one to be told”.

Philippa Campbell, a New Zealand-based producer who was working on They Are Us, resigned last month, saying she did not want to be involved with a film causing so much distress.