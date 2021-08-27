Student ‘honoured’ to receive bursary in memory of teen killed in terror attack

A 16-year-old boy killed in the Christchurch terror attack had dreamed of becoming a vet.

Now a bursary created in his memory is helping another student fulfill that same dream.

Hamza Mustafa was killed when a terrorist stormed into Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor mosque) on Deans Ave on March 15, 2019, and shot multiple worshippers. Hamza’s father, Khaled Alhaj Mustafa, was also killed.

The Mustafa family were Syrian refugees in Jordan for five years before moving to New Zealand in 2018. Hamza was a year 12 student at Cashmere High School and had aspirations of becoming a veterinarian.

In honour of his memory, the Hamza Mustafa Memorial Bursary was created and the criteria determined in conjunction with Hamza’s mother, Salwa Mohamed.

Earlier this month, the bursary was awarded for the first time to fourth-year veterinary science student Waiata Geddes during a ceremony at Wharerata on Massey University’s Manawatū campus.

The bursary is awarded by the University Scholarships Committee on the recommendation of the Veterinary Programme Management Committee. Vet school staff members Dr Kate Hill and Eloise Jillings were the driving forces behind fundraising and organising the bursury in Hamza’s name.

Mohamed and her children Zina and Zaid presented Geddes with the award. Representatives from the local Muslim community also attended the event.

DAVID WALKER/Stuff Khaled Mustafa and his son, Hamza, were the first victims of the Christchurch terror attack to be buried. One week after the shootings a wounded Zaid Mustafa and his mother Salwa Mohamad spoke with media. (First published March 2019).

Geddes said she felt honoured to be the recipient of such a special award, which aimed to improve inclusivity in the veterinary profession

“Considering how important this scholarship is for Hamza’s family, the Muslim community and the veterinary profession, receiving the award and meeting Hamza’s family was a momentous occasion that I will never forget,” she said.

“Hamza will always be an inspiration to me and will undoubtedly be in my heart as I go through my career.”

Geddes said a connection was formed between Māori and Islamic culture during the presentation ceremony, giving her “an overwhelming sense of hope” that Hamza’s memory would be fully honoured.

SUPPLIED Hamza Mustafa was killed in the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch.

“This scholarship signifies a big shift in inclusivity already for minorities and the Muslim community.”

Geddes would put the funds towards travel costs for mandatory practical placements, as well as workwear and other gear she needed.

Mohamed said it meant a lot that she was able to attend the first scholarship presentation in person.

“I had a lot of mixed feelings; happiness, sadness, gratitude, a little stress, and pride.

“However, what I felt the most was love from everyone in the room. It’s a great initiative by the university to memorialise my son in such a wonderful way.”