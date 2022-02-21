Parties request coroner recuse herself from inquiry into March 15 terror attack

Applications have been filed to request that Coroner Brigitte Windley recuse herself from the coronial inquiry into the March 15 terror attack. (File photo)

Just a day before a coronial scope hearing into the March 15 terror attack is set to begin, applications have been filed to request the recuse herself from the inquiry.

In a minute issued by Coroner Brigitte Windley on Monday afternoon, she confirmed two applications had been filed seeking that she recuse herself from the inquiry and that a replacement coroner be appointed.

The applicants submit that the coroner could be biased because she had previously worked as a legal adviser for the New Zealand police, and had been seconded to the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security as a senior investigator.

Some questions victims and their families are hoping will be explored during the coronial inquiry relate to actions by police, including an allegation that officers switched off security cameras inside the mosque less than 30 minutes after the gunman left.

There were also questions about victims who reportedly called their families after they were shot, but died before paramedics were able to get to them.

In her minute, the coroner said her last substantive work with police had been in 2014 in Wellington, after which she worked as a senior investigator with the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security.

She was appointed as a coroner in November 2015.

According to the chief coroner’s guidelines, a coroner should recuse themselves if “a fair-minded lay observer might reasonably apprehend that the judge might not bring an impartial mind to the resolution of the question the judge is required to decide”.

The guidelines also state a coroner “should not accede too readily on suggestions of bias” and all coroners are expected to be independent and have taken a judicial oath accordingly.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivers a summary of the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques. (Video first published in December 2020)

Given that the scope hearing is scheduled to start on Tuesday morning, Coroner Windley allowed time until 8am on Tuesday for any additional applications for recusal to be filed.

Oral submissions on the applications will be heard at 9am.

Fifty-one people were killed and 40 more injured when a terrorist gunman opened fire at the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor Mosque) and Linwood Islamic Centre on March 15, 2019. The gunman later pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder and 40 counts of attempted murder, and was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The coronial inquiry is an in-depth investigation into the causes and circumstances of the deaths resulting from the attacks. It will allow the coroner to make recommendations or comments that might prevent similar deaths happening in the future.

In October last year, then-Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall released a minute outlining some issues that would likely be deemed within the scope of the inquiry, including the emergency first response to provide medical aid to victims and the survivability of those who died.

The gunman will be allowed to dial into the scope hearing from a maximum security unit in Auckland prison, but won’t be seen or heard by the other participants. It is understood his lawyer, Ron Mansfield QC, will make oral submissions on his behalf.