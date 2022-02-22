'Could lives have been saved?' Coroner hears submissions on questions that remain after March 15 terror attack

Did someone assist the March 15 terror attack gunman when he carried out mass shootings at two Christchurch mosques? Could lives have been saved if first responders helped those who were shot and later died from their injuries? And could police have stopped the gunman before he travelled from the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor mosque) to his next target, the Linwood Islamic Centre?

These are some of the questions victims and families of victims hope will be answered by the coronial inquiry into the deaths of 51 worshippers.

A hearing into the scope of the inquiry started on Tuesday morning, during which interested parties can make submissions on the aspects they feel Coroner Brigitte Windley should consider.

The coronial inquiry does not aim to determine criminal or disciplinary liability, but will investigate the causes and circumstances of the deaths resulting from the attacks.

Kathryn Dalziel, counsel for some of the interested parties, told the coroner’s court in Christchurch there was a direct correlation between the terrorist’s radicalisation and motives, and the way he chose to put those motives into action by targeting the mosques.

Dalziel said just because the royal commission of inquiry had already looked at how the gunman became radicalised, this did not mean the coronial inquiry could not scrutinise this aspect as well.

How he managed to obtain a firearms licence – using a person he had recently met online and their parent as referees – was of critical importance to her clients, she said.

“If he did not have a licence, he could not have got the guns that [were used to murder] 51 people.”

Families of victims of the March 15 mosques terror attack would like the coronial inquiry to investigate whether there is any evidence the gunman had help from someone else on the day of the attacks.

Dalziel said this was especially important because some of her clients were firearm licence holders themselves, and could attest to the scrutiny they endured to obtain their licences.

“They know that they were literally tipped upside down and shaken about to make sure that they were not terrorists, that they were not people who were capable of doing what this terrorist did to this community and our community.”

The families also wanted the coroner to look at the reporting requirements around firearms injuries, which relates to the terrorist being treated in hospital after he accidentally shot himself months before the attack.

At the time, there was no mandatory legislation regarding reporting gunshot wounds and medical staff never alerted police to his injuries.

Lawyer Aarif Rasheed said the decision to suppress the interview the royal commission had with the terrorist for 30 years was "problematic" as there were critical lessons that could have been learned from the interview.

Dalziel said the inquiry should also investigate whether there is any evidence the gunman had help from someone else on the day of the attacks.

She said some of her clients believe they witnessed someone else at the scene of the attack, but that police determined there was no-one else involved.

“Were fingerprints or DNA taken from all the firearms at the scene?” Dalziel asked. “Did the terrorist have indirect support from online associates?”

Another major aspect victims’ relatives want the coroner to investigate is how emergency services responded to the scene, how they decided who would be helped first, and whether any of the deceased could have survived had they been helped sooner.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has unveiled a plaque in Christchurch for the victims of the mosque attacks.

Dalziel spoke about meetings that some relatives had with pathologist Dr Martin Sage, who spoke to them about their loved ones’ injuries and whether those injuries were survivable.

The meetings were incredibly helpful to families to help themunderstand what happened on the day, but were stopped, allegedly because there was a dispute between the coroner’s office and Sage, she said.

“And so in the absence of those conversations … families should not be prevented from accessing this information. Could lives have been saved?”

Kathryn Dalziel and Nigel Hampton QC made submissions to the coroner on the scope of the inquiry via video-link.

The terrorist ‘was not the only one who pointed guns’

Dalziel said her clients also supported a request that the inquiry examine whether police could have stopped the terrorist as he made his way from Al Noor mosque to the Linwood Islamic Centre.

“It appears from some of the police summaries [provided to the families] that they arrived at the Al Noor mosque as [the gunman] was driving slowly down the road shooting at people on the side of the road.

Nigel Hampton QC told Coroner Brigitte Windley that families of the victims of the March 15 terror attack had trouble obtaining information from different institutions that relate to the events of the day.

“This needs to be scrutinised, and why the police did not follow him at that time, and why this wasn’t picked up on CCTV cameras as he travelled at incredible speeds to get himself to Linwood Islamic Centre.”

She said the inquiry should also look at whether police were confrontational or aggressive towards some survivors when they arrived on the scene.

“The overwhelming evidence from our clients is that the terrorist was not the only one who pointed guns at our clients or their loved ones that day.”

There were allegations survivors tried to tell police the gunman had left the premises, but were yelled at and told to sit down, she said.

“This is something I would imagine has some sensitivity for the police, as they were trying to determine what was going on, whether the scene was safe, to allow the first responders to enter.

The coroner has been asked to investigate whether police could have stopped the terrorist as he made his way from Al Noor mosque to the Linwood Islamic Centre.

“This is something that should be within the scope [of the inquiry] ... because it could be part of the reason deaths occurred because of the time taken by the police in securing the scene, the way they treated and spoke to people at the time, and whether or not this is best practice”

Accessing information about the attack

Nigel Hampton, QC, who is acting on behalf of interested parties, spoke about the difficulty families have encountered in obtaining information from different institutions that relate to the events of March 15.

He said some of the requests for information were declined because the material requested was deemed to be too traumatising for victims and their families and risked “serious counter-therapeutic outcomes”.

Hampton said it was not the court’s role to decide whether material would be too traumatising for victims and their families.

Coroner Brigitte Windley presiding over the coronial scope hearing on Tuesday.

His clients knew some of the material was deeply distressing, but said withholding information would traumatise them even more than to receive it.

“Unless we have the materials, how can we make submissions as to whether the issues [that need to be investigated by the coronial inquiry] have been properly identified and put in the right place?”

In his submissions to the coroner, lawyer Aarif Rasheed said the decision to suppress the interview the royal commission had with the terrorist for 30 years was an example of “the bluntness of the approach to suppress such information”.

He said while there inevitably would have been aspects of the interview that needed to be suppressed, there were also critical lessons that could have been learned from the interview.

The fact that the entire interview has been rendered entirely inaccessible to all without exception was problematic, and a result of a “blanket approach” to suppressing information that could have been helpful to the coroner, he said.

The scope hearing will continue on Wednesday.