Media outlets to broadcast call to prayer on March 15 anniversary

Broadcasters across the country will take a break from their regularly scheduled programming on March 15 to mark a tragic day in New Zealand history.

It will be three years on Tuesday since a lone gunman shot and killed 51 members of Canterbury’s Muslim community, as they went to Christchurch's Al Noor Mosque – or Masjid An-nur – and the Linwood Islamic Centre for Friday prayers.

Forty more were injured, and it remains the most deadly terror attack in the nation’s history.

This year, the survivors' community did not want national remembrance services like those held in 2019 and 2021, and the one cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19.

READ MORE:

* Another night in Timaru Hospital for mosque attack survivor

* Coroner extends deadline for submissions on potential mosque shooting inquiry

* Christchurch Muslims prepare to mark one year anniversary of mosque attacks



Instead, the Ministry of Culture and Heritage has approached New Zealand broadcasters and asked they play a recording of the adhan – or Muslim call to prayer – on March 15.

Emily Fabling, the Ministry’s deputy chief executive of policy, said they had been supporting Christchurch City Council and Ministry for Ethnic Communities’ engagement with community members who were directly impacted by the Christchurch mosque shootings.

“Part of our recent engagement has sought the community’s views on appropriate ways to mark the third anniversary of the attacks.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Christchurch mosque attack survivor Temel Atacocugu speaks to The Timaru Herald on Tuesday, before being sent to hospital that afternoon.

“Community members have suggested we invite media organisations to broadcast the adhan – or call to prayer – as an appropriate act of remembrance and symbol of solidarity with New Zealand’s Muslim communities.”

Media organisations had been invited to play a recording of the adhan at 1.30pm, or any other prayer time that suited the day’s programming.

Fabling said the Ministry would continue to support engagement with impacted communities, including finding the best ways to acknowledge future anniversaries.

For the week following March 15, the Sakinah Community Trust is launching its first Unity Week, aiming to show Kiwis “great things happen when we are together and united”, trust chairwoman Hamimah Tuyan said.

The weeks include a number of community-led initiatives aimed at encouraging people to show support for the Muslim community, and promote unity.

Survivor Temel Atacocugu, who was hit by nine bullets in the Al Noor Mosque, is currently doing a Walk for Peace, a 360km walk from Dunedin to Christchurch, to reclaim the shooter’s route in the name of peace.

He began on March 1, hoping to get to the mosques on the third anniversary of the shooting, and is back on the road after being waylaid in Timaru Hospital.