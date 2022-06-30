Coronial inquest into March 15 mosque attacks to be held in May and June next year

Coroner Brigitte Windley announced on Wednesday that the first phase of the inquest hearing will take place from May 15 to June 9 in Christchurch. (File photo)

An inquest into aspects of the March 15 mosque attacks that claimed the lives of 51 people will be held over four weeks in May and June next year.

Coroner Brigitte Windley announced on Thursday that the first phase of the inquest hearing will take place from May 15 to June 9 at the Christchurch law courts.

Coroner Windley said in deciding on the dates, she needed to give the interested parties enough time to prepare, take into account the pressures of school holidays and the Christmas period, and recognise the anniversary of the attack as well as observance of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

The inquest forms part of the coronial inquiry into the tragic events of March 15, 2019. Fifty-one people were killed and 40 people injured when a terrorist gunman opened fire at the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor Mosque) and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch.

The gunman later pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder and 40 counts of attempted murder, and was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

A hearing was held in February to determine the scope of the coronial inquiry which is expected to be massive in scale. Some 119 interested parties form part of the inquiry.

Numerous aspects will be explored including whether the terrorist gunman acted alone on the day of the attack, and whether any of the deceased sustained injuries that might have been survivable had alternative triage or medical treatment been administered.

Although the coronial inquiry follows a Royal Commission of Inquiry and a criminal prosecution, many of the interested parties said there still existed “an information void” that needed to be addressed.

This was because there was no criminal trial - the terrorist pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded directly to sentencing - and the Royal Commission’s investigation was largely conducted in private to protect the security and defence interests of New Zealand.

Coroner Windley said the first part of the inquest will hear evidence in relation to the issues about the attack itself and the emergency response, including the initial investigative response, along with the issue of survivability.

It is not yet known if more inquest hearing time would need to be set down after this first phase inquest.

“I have yet to decide whether the inquiry into the other issues within scope will necessitate a further inquest hearing. I will make that decision once the inquiry into those other issues has been further progressed,” said Windley.