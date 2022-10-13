Coroner asked to replace counsel assisting March 15 coronial inquiry

Coroner Brigitte Windley has been asked to consider an application to replace Alysha McClintock as counsel assisting the coronial inquiry into the Christchurch March 15 terror attack.

Some families of victims of the Christchurch terror attack have asked the coroner to replace a lawyer appointed as counsel to assist the coronial inquiry into the attack, alleging the possible existence of a conflict of interest.

Alysha McClintock had earlier been appointed by the Chief Coroner as counsel assisting the coronial inquiry into the events of March 15, 2019, when 51 people were killed and 40 people injured when a terrorist gunman opened fire at the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor Mosque) and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch.

Coroner Brigitte Windley has launched a coronial inquiry into the attack, with the first phase of the inquest hearing scheduled to take place from May 15 to June 9 at the Christchurch law courts.

On Thursday, the coroner heard submissions by the legal representatives of some of the victims’ whānau who have asked Coroner Windley to end McClintock’s retainer and replace her with someone else.

Crown prosecutor Alysha McClintock was appointed as counsel assisting the coronial inquiry into the Christchurch March 15 terror attack.

McClintock is a partner at Meredith Connell, the legal firm that has held the Crown solicitor warrant for Auckland since 1922.

The application for McClintock’s removal is based on the argument that McClintock will be unable to be independent in assisting the coronial inquiry in relation to any issues related to the police, given that Crown solicitors work closely with and for police.

Nigel Hampton, KC, who is acting on behalf of some interested parties, said the uniqueness and extent of the inquiry being undertaken by Coroner Windley was one that has never even been contemplated, let alone undertaken in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the royal commission report has meticulously answered the questions that all New Zealanders, including the Muslim community, had about the March 15 terror attack.

He said it was important to consider whether a fair-minded reasonably informed member of the public would conclude there was the possibility of a conflict of interest if McClintock was to remain the counsel assisting the inquiry.

He pointed out the inquiry would have to scrutinise the actions or lack of actions of individual police officers and of the police as an institution in the days leading up to the terror attack, on the day of the attack, and in the days following. This was integral to the purpose of the inquiry.

Hampton argued it would be difficult for McClintock to remain independent given she was a partner in a firm that “regularly worked for and with the police” and would continue to do so in the future.

He said another aspect that needed to be considered was the “inside knowledge” Crown solicitors had about the police, and how this had the potential to create a conflict of interest for McClintock.

Nigel Hampton, KC (right), Kathryn Dalziel (middle) and Anna Price appear via video-link before the coroner on Thursday.

In response to the coroner who pointed out that Crown prosecutors had a duty to maintain independence in the execution of their duties, Hampton said it was necessary to also consider the perception of the public given the intimate relationship between Crown solicitors and police.

Hampton emphasised there was no suggestion that McClintock was guilty of misconduct or breaching her professional responsibilities. The application was based on the perception of a conflict of interest, as well as the possibility of actual conflict of interest.

Aarif Rasheed, who represents several the families, said the application was not simply the result of “trauma-induced concern or emotion”, but rather the “lived experience” of the families and their community.

He said the Muslim community had experienced being seen as a threat rather than a vulnerable group that needed protection – which included being monitored by state agencies – and that formed an obvious basis for mistrust that could not be disregarded.

“The primary concern is the integrity of this process and that the process has to be seen as fair.”

Michael Hodge said replacing McClintock as counsel assisting the coronial inquiry would be detrimental to the inquiry.

Michael Hodge, who responded to the application on behalf of McClintock, said McClintock had no personal interest in being appointed counsel assisting the inquiry and would abide by the court’s decision.

Hodge said he found it “surprising” the applicants continued to characterise the issue as one of conflict of interest. He said this was not the case since McClintock did not represent a party at the inquiry, nor was she acting against any party in the proceedings.

“The court is not a party in this proceeding. The court is the court, it is the decision-maker.”

He said the real issue was about McClintock’s independence as counsel assisting, but the subjective views of the interested parties could not be determinative of whether she should remain as counsel assisting.

Hodge said McClintock has no knowledge of police operations beyond what all experienced lawyers who often deal with police have.

Counsel for the police Mark Zarifeh said there was no evidence before the court that could call McClintock's independence into question.

He acknowledged the scale and atrocity of the terror attack was unprecedented, but said this could not justify the debarment of counsel.

Counsel for the police Mark Zarifeh said the fact that Crown prosecutors, including McClintock, have a professional relationship with the police was not enough reason to remove her from her role in the inquiry.

He said McClintock had no “inside knowledge” of police operations apart from general knowledge that would in fact be of assistance to the inquiry.

“There is nothing that could or should call [McClintock’s] independence into question.”

Coroner Windley has reserved her decision.