Christchurch mosque attacks: Coroner refuses request to stop using terrorist's name

Deputy Chief Coroner Brigitte Windley turns down a request from a Christchurch mosque attack victim's family member to not use the terrorist's name during the inquest.

The coroner overseeing the inquest into the Christchurch mosque attacks has refused a request from a victim’s family member to stop using the shooter’s name.

The inquest on the March 15, 2019, murders of 51 worshippers at Al Noor and the Linwood Islamic Centre began on Tuesday and will go on for six weeks.

Issues that will be covered include whether more could have been done to save lives, emergency service response times, the steps taken to apprehend the offender and the cause of death for each victim.

The terrorist, Brenton Tarrant, who was jailed “until his last gasp” in 2020, is not expected to participate in the inquest.

As the inquest broke for lunch on Thursday, a man in the public gallery raised his hand, prompting Deputy Chief Coroner Brigitte Windley to ask if he had a question.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Coroner Brigitte Windley said the terrorist was entitled to be referred to by his name in court.

“All the victims want that his name shouldn’t be taken as Mr Tarrant, he's not a Mr, can you call him a terrorist please,” the man said. Some other family members could be seen nodding in agreement.

“I appreciate your comment but this is a court and he’s entitled to be called Mr Tarrant in this court,” the coroner responded.

“That’s offending us,” the man replied.

In the days following the mosque attacks, then-prime minister Dame Jacinda Ardern said she would never utter the terrorist’s name during a speech to Parliament.

"He is a terrorist. He is a criminal. He is an extremist. But he will, when I speak, be nameless."

Iain McGregor/Stuff The inquest is expected to take place over six weeks, with nearly 3000 documents, 4750 images, 2720 audio files and more than 80 hours of video footage to go through.

It is Stuff’s policy to name the terrorist only in court stories, but never in headlines or intros. In stories not related to court proceedings, he is not named at all.

The Press editor Kamala Hayman said news editors made the decision early on after the attack to reduce any risk of people copying the terrorist’s actions.

“One of the main reasons that people do these mass murders is for notoriety and fame,” Hayman said.

"The aim is to not give this shooter the fame that he desired. That was his primary motivation."

Stuff did, however, publish an article on the terrorist’s background three days after the attacks.

“I took the view that our readers needed to know who he was,” Hayman said.

Family members of the victims have consistently said they don’t want the media using the terrorist’s name.

Warwick Smith/STUFF Farid Ahmed, whose wife Husna was killed in the Christchurch mosque shootings, speaks about the power of forgiveness.

Hayman said it was her opinion that the coroner had “got it wrong” by using his name, as the inquest was for the victims, not the terrorist.

“Obviously, the coroner can do what she likes in her own courtroom. [But] this should be victim-centred. I think it’s respectful to the victims.”

A coronial inquiry of this scale is unprecedented in New Zealand. There are more than 140 interested parties. More than 600 people are registered to attend the hearing in person at some stage. About 100 people have registered to watch it online.

The evidence runs to nearly 3000 documents, 4750 images, 2720 audio files and more than 80 hours of video footage.

The coroner is expected to make any recommendations or findings sometime next year.