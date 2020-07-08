Calls for reparation for mosque shooting victims due to systemic 'failures'

A Muslim women’s group is calling for state reparations for those who suffered “economic loss’’ as a direct result of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Victims’ families, witnesses to the attacks, and professionals who had to “deal with the awfulness of the situation’’ should all be compensated for losses not covered by ACC or workplace schemes, the Islamic Women’s Council (IWCNZ) says.

Its submission to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch Mosque Attacks, made public on Tuesday, revealed a man mentioned March 15 in a threat to a mosque weeks before the attack.

The council said it warned police in February 2019 about ‘’hostile’’ Facebook messages saying the Prophet Mohamed ‘’rapes young women’’ and threatening to burn the Qur'an outside a Hamilton mosque.

The man’s Facebook location showed he was in Christchurch at the time, although police later said he was not in the city.

Joe Johnson/Stuff The Al Noor Mosque in Deans Ave, Christchurch - the scene of a shooting rampage on March 15, 2019.

They felt police officers “did not seem to take the matter too seriously”.

A police spokeswoman said it investigated and identified the person responsible at the time. They were spoken to and “formally warned’’.

IWCNZ spokeswoman Anjum Rahman said it “beggars belief” that only the Christchurch gunman, who pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on August 24, knew about the planned March 15 attack.

“How did this person know this exact date, can it really be a coincidence?’’

The Muslim group believed if police and government agencies had heeded their warnings – along with other threats and concerns that were ignored – the shootings would not have happened.

Susan Couch, the sole survivor of the 2001 Panmure RSA shooting, took Corrections to court over the way it had supervised her attacker, William Bell, who murdered three others. She reached a $300,000 settlement in December 2012.

Her lawyer in that case, Brian Henry, told Stuff it would be very difficult for those who suffered from the mosque attacks to get reparations through the courts. Negligence would have to proven.

Couch's case was extremely difficult to and went to the Supreme Court twice, Henry said. He was not aware of any examples of similar cases in New Zealand.

The most likely targets would be Police or SIS, but thought it would be “a longer bow to draw” than Crouch's case had been.

There was a “horrific hole” in ACC's legislation and it needed an overhaul, he said.

Police, Justice Minister Andrew Little, Ministry of Justice, and the Security Intelligence Service (SIS) would not respond to questions from Stuff before the Royal Commission released its findings.

IWCNZ said there was enough intelligence to warrant a coordinated national strategy, which would have alerted every mosque in the country to the March 15 threat. With no strategy, this did not happen.

The submission said it was evident the Christchurch mosque attacker was not on the radar of the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB), SIS, Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, and police until March 15, 2019.

“Those branches of government that were intended to protect citizens failed in detecting his intended actions with catastrophic consequence.’’

The 127-page submission outlines years of increasing Islamophobia, which amplified in the weeks leading up to the March 15 attack.

There were abusive and Islamophobic comments made on March 5, 2019, and a bearded man was videoed on March 19 speaking about his hate crimes against Muslims, white power, and “culling the f...ers out”.

A Waikato Muslim leader also received several threatening calls, just before March 15.

Police had been “reluctant to take complaints of harassment seriously’’, and Islamic women bore the brunt of abuse due to the visibility of their headscarves.

KEY POINTS

– Reparations sought for those who suffered ‘’economic loss’’ as direct result of March 15

– Public servants to be trained in cultural awareness

– Deliver urgent youth services, education, employment, health and welfare services to Muslims

– Funding for Muslim communities, including to IWCNZ to compensate for five years of lobbying government unsuccessfully

– Intelligence alliances in the Asia Pacific region, rather than solely relying on Five Eyes intelligence

– Gun licence applicants screened for hate speech/crimes/group memberships

–An independent ethics board overseeing state security, to avoid surveillance unfairly focusing on the Muslim community