Government extends border exception criteria for mosque attacker's sentencing

The government is extending border exceptions to allow overseas victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks and their support people to attend the shooter's sentencing.

The man behind the attacks is set to be sentenced on August 24, starting from 10am, having pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one under the Terrorism Suppression Act in March.

In a statement, Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said as process had been established to allow victims and a family member to come to New Zealand on humanitarian grounds.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said quarantine arrangements may make travelling to New Zealand a challenge.

"We want to support our valued Muslim brothers and sisters who were directly affected by this tragic event and understand that some who are now offshore do want to attend the sentencing," he said.

Lees-Galloway said quarantine arrangements and commercial flight availability may make travelling to New Zealand a challenge.

To manage isolation and quarantine capacity, those eligible to apply for a border exception under new humanitarian grounds include:

Up to two family members of those killed or one family member and one support person.

Those who were subject to an attempted murder in the attack and one family member or support person to accompany them.

RNZ Victims and family of those injured and killed in the mosque terror attacks say they are determined to be in court for the killer's sentencing.

"I understand the Ministry of Justice has been working with the court to put in place technology options to enable victims who are overseas and unable to travel to view the sentencing hearing and read a victim impact statement remotely," he said.

