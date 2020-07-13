Invoices reveal taxpayers cost for Christchurch mosque shooter's legal fees

Masjid Al Noor on Deans Ave in Christchurch was one of the scenes of the March 2019 attacks. (File photo).

Newly released invoices have revealed the New Zealand taxpayer will pay more than $176,000 in legal fees for the Christchurch mosque shooter’s defence.

Defence counsel Shane Tait and Jonathan Hudson’s costs for legal work, preparation and other costs associated with the terrorist’s case have been released to Stuff by the Ministry of Justice following an Official Information Act request.

Invoices showed the total legal aid granted to the mosque shooter was $176,788.83 for costs up until March 23 this year – three days prior to him pleading guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and a charge of engaging in a terrorist act.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the Islamic Women's Council submission about the Christchurch shootings.

This figure is expected to climb higher as further work and court appearances have taken place since.

READ MORE:

* Mosque shooter to represent himself at sentencing

* Christchurch mosque attacks: Gunman pleads guilty to murder, attempted murder and terrorism

* Christchurch terror attack: Trial date being reviewed



Legal Aid Services manager Tracey Baguley said the two lead counsel, both Auckland barristers, were paid $159 per hour and three junior counsel paid $159, $96 and $92 per hour in the case.

The invoices included bills for thousands of dollars worth of flights, accommodation, meals, and printing and photocopying costs.

In an invoice dated October 10, 2019, more than $20,000 was paid for a case review preparation, $4690 for an application to have the trial moved out of Christchurch, $4388 for trial preparation, and $5400 for an expert report. The trial did not go ahead after the shooter pleaded guilty.

David White/Stuff Defence Lawyer Shane Tait, right, and Jonathan Hudson, have filed an application to withdraw from the case. (file photo).

The shooter appeared in the High Court in Christchurch via video-link from Auckland Prison, Paremoremo, on Monday morning.

Tait and Hudson also appeared in court via video-link. They confirmed they had filed an application to withdraw from the case after receiving instructions from the shooter that he now wished to represent himself.

Justice Cameron Mander earlier said the shooter’s choice to represent himself will not affect the date of the sentencing, which would proceed on August 24.