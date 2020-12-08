New Zealand 'ideal' for mosque shooter to plan his terrorist attack, royal commission finds

Canterbury Muslim leaders say more needs to be done to combat hate in our society.

The royal commission report on the mosque attacks in Christchurch on March 15 last year presents a thorough examination of how an Australian kid from a small town 600 kilometres from Sydney ended up as a mass killer. MARTIN VAN BEYNEN and SAM SHERWOOD report.

He paid his rent, mowed his lawns, kept mostly to himself and was polite to everyone.

Even when he did come to attention – by, of all things, accidentally shooting himself at home – he managed to creep back into the shadows.

The doctors who treated him for an eye and thigh injury did not tell police about the unusual incident.

His landlord obligingly fixed the 7-millimetre bullet hole in the ceiling without asking any searching questions. It was, after all, an accident.

His gun club buddies noticed he worked hard at the working bees and did not talk politics.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff In the weeks and months after the atrocity, thousands of bouquets of flowers were left outside the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor Mosque), the message of love a stark contrast to the terrorist's hate.

As the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques concluded, it all amounted to clever strategy by a deeply disturbed young man with hate-drenched ideas and evil intent to slip through the net.

On a grey day in Christchurch on March 15, 2019, he would attack two mosques where people were at Friday prayers, fatally shooting 51 worshippers and injuring 40.

In hindsight the red flags signalling his twisted plan were flapping.

He was stocking both his mind and his armoury. He was bulking up with the help of steroids, injecting testosterone and pumping iron. He was active in the dark recesses of the internet, fuelling his belief that Western civilisation faced an existential threat from Muslim terrorism.

In planning a mass murder of innocents, he made “to do” lists and budgets, making sure he had enough funds. He went on reconnaissance trips and whittled his cache of firearms down to six rifles.

Before he drove to Christchurch from Dunedin on March 15, he uncharacteristically told his mother and his sister he loved them.

Early steps

Brenton Harrison Tarrant’s upbringing had more than the usual ups and downs.

Born in October 1990, in Grafton, New South Wales, he reacted badly to his parents’ separation when he was young, becoming withdrawn and clingy.

His mother, Sharon, then formed a relationship with an abusive man who was violent to her and her two children. The family home burnt down.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Despite the terror wrought upon it, the Masjid An-Nur has opened its doors to visitors since the attacks.

Putting on weight between the ages of 12 and 15, he was bullied at school and had few friends.

He had unsupervised access to the internet and started using the 4chan internet message board – a forum for far-Right messages and other objectionable material – when he was 14 years old.

His father developed cancer (mesotheliomia) caused by exposure to asbestos and later killed himself in April 2010, aged 49. It was arranged that his son would discover the body.

After the diagnosis the shooter began exercising compulsively and followed a strict diet, losing 52 kilograms.

From an early age the gunman was an avid online gamer and expressed racist views, including at school where he made racist remarks about his mother's partner and was dealt with twice over anti-Semitic remarks.

Some aspects of his life were consistent with his later claims that he was not a racist. He did community work with Australian Aborigines and when travelling engaged with different ethnicities.

As he grew older he told his sister he thought he was autistic and possibly sociopathic. He also said he did not care for people, including his own family, but knew he should.

He showed no inclination for sustained romantic or sexual relationships, while social contact made him anxious, he told the royal commission.

Pool/Getty Images The mosque terrorist, seen here in the Christchurch District Court the day after the attack, was jailed for life in August.

He worked as a personal trainer after leaving school but was injured in 2012 and then went travelling, never working in paid employment again.

His lifestyle was funded by a A$457,000 payment from the estate of his father, who had received a large compensation payout for his work-related cancer.

Intensification of racism

Between April 2014 and August 2017, he travelled extensively and, but for a trip to North Korea, always alone. The royal commission saw the significance of the travel as the “setting in which his mobilisation to violence occurred, rather than its cause”.

During his travels, the shooter visited Right-wing internet forums, subscribed to Right-wing channels on YouTube and read a great deal about immigration. He claimed to have been mugged in Africa and his family noticed an intensification of his racism as a result.

By June 2016 his relatives were struck by how much he had changed. His mother felt his racism was becoming more extreme, and she worried about his mental health.

Supplied The gunman travelled extensively in the years before his attack, fuelling his racism.

The shooter began donating to Right-wing organisations and was an internet follower of a far-Right group, the United Patriots Front.

That August he sent comments via Facebook Messenger to an Australian critic of the United Patriots Front that included the message: “I hope one day you meet the rope.”

The threat was allegedly reported to the Australian police but no action was taken.

His only close relationships were with his sister Lauren and to a certain extent his mother. He described himself as an introvert with a social anxiety problem.

“The lack of personal engagement with others left considerable scope for influence for extreme Right-wing material found on the internet,” the royal commission remarked.

Plan into action

By January 2017, he was planning to move to New Zealand and booked his tickets.

He arrived on August 17 and was picked up at Auckland Airport by a gaming friend he had in Waikato.

He had visited the friend’s family in 2013 and, keen shooters, they gave him his first experience of using firearms.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images The gunman joined the Bruce Rifle Club in Milburn, South Otago, practising firing at extremely fast rates and changing magazines quickly – which raised eyebrows among fellow members.

The royal commission was satisfied that by the time the mosque shooter came to live in New Zealand he had a fully developed terrorist ideology and an attack in mind.

Fifteen days after arriving, he took the first step to obtaining a firearms licence. He had already emailed the Bruce Rifle Club.

“From that time on, his primary focus in life was planning and preparing for his terrorist attack,” the commission said.

It considered his personality was ideal for his purpose, having an ability to be “single-minded to the point of obsession”.

“For the more than 18 months he lived in New Zealand ... he remained resolutely focused, attempting to maintain operational security from which there were only limited lapses.”

A bare existence

The gunman rented an old weatherboard house in Somerville St, in east Dunedin, and began living there on August 24. The flat was bare – a main bedroom, a second bedroom with a computer, desk and chair, and a lounge with only a bed to sit on.

He opened two bank accounts in Dunedin and transferred $57,000 to them over the period he stayed there. He also had an income from a New South Wales rental property that he owned with his sister.

He told her he might kill himself when the money ran out or that he would go to Ukraine to live.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Police raided the terrorist’s home in Dunedin in the days after the attack.

As for working for a living, he gave it no serious thought.

He had limited contact with other people. He had little to do with his neighbours, and interactions with people at the gun club and the gym were superficial. Nothing about his behaviour stood out or seemed concerning. That was the way the gunman planned it.

His mother and a later partner visited the shooter at the end of 2018. He took them sightseeing around the South Island but the visit was awkward and tense.

At a breakfast visit to a cafe, the gunman left saying he refused to spend money in migrant-run cafes.

Sharon later told Australian police that the visit had left her petrified about her son's mental health and his increasingly racist views.

She felt he had no friends and had isolated himself in his small empty flat. She sent him an article about extreme Right-wing groups in Ukraine that groomed young men like him.

Internet activity

His Facebook activity was sporadic, but he occasionally used it to post far-Right material. During his first year in Dunedin, he joined The Lads Society’s Facebook group, changing his name to Barry Harry Tarry.

He commented about Hitler’s Mein Kampf and encouraged others to donate to Martin Sellner, a far-Right Austrian politician.

The royal commission found some of his internet posts were typical of far-Right extremists in that they were “implied calls to violence”.

PARLIAMENT TV Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the royal commission report has meticulously answered the questions that all New Zealanders, including the Muslim community, had about the March 15 terror attack - and says sorry on behalf of the Government.

After the mosque shooting, a copy of the manifesto of Oslo terrorist Anders Breivik was found on an SD memory card associated with a drone he owned.

The commission considered the gunman was “significantly influenced” by Breivik, who was responsible for the deaths of 77 people in attacks on July 22, 2011.

The Oslo terrorist’s manifesto provided considerable guidance for would-be extreme Right-wing terrorists, the commission said.

The manifesto also led the gunman to claim a link to the Knights Templar, a modern version of a Christian military order that Breivik claims to have re-established.

It appears the gunman fashioned an elaborate plan to claim a link to the organisation to make it look like he was part of a larger organisation.

He even went to Poland in December 2018 to make it look as though he attended a rally of an organisation called Knights Templar Order International.

Licensed to shoot

The shooter began the process to obtain a firearms licence by sitting the written test soon after arriving in Dunedin. As part of the application process, a Dunedin-based vetting officer visited the shooter at home, interviewed him and inspected his storage facilities on October 4, 2017.

He recommended that the application should be approved. The gunman's two referees were his Waikato gaming friend and the friend's parent. A Waikato-based vetting officer interviewed both but nothing adverse was disclosed.

SUPPLIED A portion of the March 15 terrorist's firearm licence application.

Between December 2017 and July 2018, the gunman bought 10 firearms from New Zealand-based stores. The firearms included two semi-automatic rifles, a semi-automatic shotgun and a pump-action shotgun.

He also acquired five magazines that enabled him to increase the firepower of his rifles and shotguns. The firearms were also modified – he added sights and butt stocks, changed a trigger and added a strobe light.

A stash of ammunition he bought included a purchase of 2000 rounds of .223 calibre ammunition from Gun City Dunedin for $1358 on March 24, 2018.

Shooting clubs

The gunman became a member of the Otago Shooting and Sports Rifle and Pistol Club on February 14, 2018 and the Bruce Rifle Club on February 26, 2018. He shot at the latter club 21 times in 2018 and a further five times in early 2019.

Club members found him polite and courteous and noted that he worked hard during working bees and did not talk much, if at all, about politics.

Some members of the club thought some of his behaviour was slightly odd. He always shot while standing up, went through a large amount of ammunition, and his primary interest appeared to be firing at extremely fast rates and changing magazines quickly.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques confirms the prejudice that exists in our society and in our public agencies.

Not all discharges of his firearms were at the range. On July 13, 2018, he injured his right eye and thigh when a rifle went off, as he later explained, while he was cleaning it.

He was treated initially at Dunedin Hospital's emergency department, where he was seen by a registrar and the hospital's ophthalmology service. Police were not informed.

The landlord fixed the 7mm hole in the ceiling of his flat; the bullet had lodged in a beam.

The gunman was concerned someone might have heard the shot and reported it to police.

He weighed up seeking medical treatment but concerns about his eyesight outweighed his reluctance to bring himself to official notice.

Fitness

The gym workouts continued in Dunedin. He joined a gym from October 2017 to October 2018 and worked out three or four times a week, always alone. Other members found him generous and willing to help.

Concerned about attracting attention, the gunman left the gym to work out at home.

On December 18, 2017, he was treated for abdominal pain at the Dunedin South Medical Centre. He told the doctor he was using non-prescribed oral steroids and was injecting testosterone. The doctor noticed he had the “moon face” typical of a steroid over-user.

The medic warned the gunman his use of testosterone was at a dangerous level. Police were unable to find the source of the drugs, which were probably acquired online.

More planning

The shooter created several planning documents that were later recovered by the police from an SD card. One of the documents included a budget for the next 550 days to ensure he did not run out of money, and he also created a “to do” list on July 18, 2018.

On the list of tasks was more shooting, buying steel-capped boots, and adding cardio workouts to his training. He thought about joining a mixed martial arts club and listed doing more research on other mosques.

On January 8, 2019, he drove to Christchurch, via Ashburton, for a reconnaissance mission. He noted an address on the other side of the road to the Ashburton mosque, a potential third target but one he did not anticipate reaching.

Supplied A photograph of a firearm, marked up with text referencing Right-wing ideology, that the terrorist posted on Twitter in the days before the attack.

Later in the afternoon he went to the Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor Mosque) in Deans Ave, Christchurch, and flew a drone overhead. The drone was seen by a member of the public but not reported at the time.

He also drove past the Linwood Islamic Centre. A few days later he went to the Masjid Al-Huda in Dunedin but decided against it as a target.

He would later tell the royal commission the Dunedin centre did not look like a mosque, that he did not want to harm Islamic students who would be likely to be returning home, and that more than one mosque existed in Christchurch.

On January 30, 2019, he wrote another “to do” list, including writing on the weapons’ magazines, cleaning the house fully and taping power packs to fuel cans.

On the night of March 14, 2019, he spoke to his mother by phone for 28 minutes and to his sister for an hour and 16 minutes. To his mother he seemed happy and relaxed, and told her he loved her – something which was out of character.

In his conversation with his sister he also, unusually, told her twice he loved her.

New Zealand ideal

The royal commission remarked that from the gunman’s point of view, New Zealand was an ideal place for him to prepare, plan and carry out a terrorist attack.

He could fit in, the country had permissive firearms laws, and because he had no close connections, no-one kept an eye on him, the commission said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A year on from the attack, the message to New Zealand’s Muslim community was the same – we have not forgotten you.

“Although his way of life was distinctly odd, living alone in a sparsely furnished flat, not working, not engaging closely with anyone and spending large amounts of time online, at rifle clubs and the gym, there was no-one who could see the complete picture until perhaps the visit of his mother in December 2018 and January 2019.”

His personality meant he was well-equipped to prepare, plan and carry out a terrorist attack, the commission said.

He had limited empathy and could contemplate large-scale murder with equanimity. He was reasonably intelligent and had no emotional need for close contact with others.

Technically proficient across a range of skills, he was a digital native.

“We see the terrorist attack as resulting very much from an unhappy conjunction of his personality (affected as it may have been by his upbringing), his financial circumstances, his underlying political views and his way of life, which limited the likelihood of his views being tempered.”