New Zealand must continue 'fight against prejudice' after March 15 terror attack

Canterbury Muslim leaders say more needs to be done to combat hate in our society.

New Zealand still has a lot of work to do to combat prejudice after the March 15 terror attack, Canterbury Muslim leaders say.

The leaders gathered at the Masjid An-Nur on Christchurch’s Deans Ave on Tuesday, where 44 of the 51 victims of the 2019 terror attack were killed.

While the spokesmen expressed gratitude for the royal commission of inquiry's findings and agreed with the 44 recommendations it made, there was concern it did not go far enough.

Linwood Islamic Centre general secretary Faisal Sayed said the release of the findings on Tuesday had been extremely tough.

“It’s clear we as a country still need to do a lot of work.”

He expressed concern that the community did not have enough time to thoroughly look over the report, having received it only on Saturday.

Muslim Association of Canterbury spokesman Abdigani Ali said the inquiry's terms of reference imposed some limitations.

Issues such as compensation and capacity of support services that were still needed were not mentioned in the report, he said.

Some issues that were addressed in the recommendations were not covered in enough detail, including one stating people would be confident about reporting potentially harmful behaviours if they knew what to look for.

“This does not go into enough detail about the role education needs to play ... to make sure religious diversity is well understood.

“We’ve got 800 pages of words here, and they need to translate into action. This is a matter of national security,” he said.

Muslim academic Anthony Green said the report would take the small community “months to digest”.

“But our call to all is for caring New Zealanders to fight against prejudice.”

He said no-one had talked about revenge, because they did not want any other community to go through what they had.

“We must understand the causes ... Hate is a fault line in society, and ignoring it leaves us open to harm.

“We in Canterbury understand fault lines and the damage they can do.”

Green said that while outside the gunman’s High Court sentencing in August, he had bumped into a man who lived next to the Masjid An-Nur and who had helped pull people to safety over his fence.

“I asked why he was there, and he said he wanted to see justice done.

“He saw a young lady run over at the end of his driveway, and he could do nothing. He said he still breaks down from time to time.

“The ripples of hurt go outwards.”

Masjid An-Nur imam Gamal Fouda called for a future of unity, compassion and aroha as New Zealanders began to digest what went wrong in the lead-up to the March 15 attacks.

“Every person should be able to practise their faith in peace.”

New Zealand’s “team of 5 million” had been the Muslim community’s strongest supporters over the past 21 months, he said.

“You showed the world the best of who we are, and who we can be.”

It would take time and a collaborative approach to make sure the royal commission’s report really made things better, Fouda said.

“The approach after 9/11 was to match an attack of hate with further attacks, which left humanity no closer to bridging divides.

“We ask our beloved country of Aotearoa to chart a different course.”

He only became aware police had issued an apology to the community during the Tuesday afternoon press conference.

“We are looking for change, not for someone to blame.”

Rashid Omar, who lost his son in the March 15 attack, welcomed the report but called for more accountability for the shortcomings.

“Though the report brought hard memories, it answers some of those questions, however not all,” he said at a meeting of survivors and families in Bishopdale.

“The affected families, survivors, and witnesses have not had their questions answered, particularly the question of accountability.”

He raised concern about the redacted names on the final report.

Temel Atacocugu, who was shot nine times in the Masjid An-Nur, said police needed to be held accountable.

“They should have stopped him on the way to the Linwood mosque and saved lots of lives,” he said.

“I want accountability from the police department, intelligence agencies, justice ministers, the Government and the prime minister.

“We have waited for this report for a long time as a community.”

He was angry that it was not reported to police when the gunman accidentally shot himself and needed hospital treatment months before March 15.

“I wish that was reported and investigated at the time. That would have stopped it.”

March 15 survivor Wasseim Alsati said there were many warning signs before the attacks.

“It took them a long time to understand and lock down the [Linwood] mosque.

“If they were educated enough there would have been fewer deaths.”