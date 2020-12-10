Terror attack victims 'bled to death' inside police cordon

It may have only taken police minutes to get to the first Christchurch mosque attack, but victims and the bereaved say the failures started behind the cordon.

Police on Wednesday released their own review into their response to the March 15, 2019, terrorist attacks on the Masjid An-Nur and Linwood Islamic Centre, in what they say is an effort to address concerns raised by the families of those killed and injured.

But some are concerned about the lack of information and answers provided, particularly regarding how they operated getting help through the cordon.

Injured victim Wasseim Alsati said he questioned the timing of the police response, and felt there was “something missing”.

“It took me about 14 minutes after I had been shot until someone from the public picked me up [and took me] to the hospital, without me seeing any police or hearing anything.

“Where is the response? That's what concerned me.”

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF Police respond to the mass shooting at Masjid An-Nur in Deans Ave, Christchurch.

Police arrived at the Masjid An-Nur 10 minutes after the first 111 call was made. First responders arrived at the Linwood Islamic Centre two minutes after shots were reported there.

The terrorist was caught on Brougham St at 1.57pm – 17 minutes after the attack began.

The report said police “did an excellent job by any standards”, but there were processes and systems that could be improved in case something similar ever happened again.

Lance Bradford, a passerby who helped take injured victims to hospital, told Stuff at the time he could see ambulances down the road, outside the cordon. They were not allowed in because the area still had not been declared secure.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Wasseim Alsati speaks at a press conference with survivors and family of deceased commenting on the Royal Commission into March 15 Christchurch terror attack.

Alsati said a close friend messaged his wife to tell her how much he loved her while he bled to death.

“[Police] may have been there, but they shut down and didn't come in.

“The failures happened because people were left to bleed and die.”

Alsati believed that should have been acknowledged in the review.

“We're not trying to point fingers [as to] who is right and wrong, just trying to seek for a better environment, better treatment, and better acknowledgement.”

Widow Shadia Amin said she did not know the protocol police were supposed to follow in the event of a terrorist attack, in terms of entering a scene to help victims.

“But it needs to be checked because police are saying something and families in contact with people killed there, they say a different timing.”

Salwa Mustafa, whose husband and son were killed, said police had always talked about how fast they responded, but “for me personally, I don't think so”.

She was on the phone with son Hamza when he was shot.

Stuff Shadia Amin's husband was one of the 41 killed at Masjid An-Nur on March 15, 2019.

Mustafa kept trying to talk to him for 24 minutes, until someone picked up his phone to say he was dead.

“All this time, 24 minutes, I didn't hear any noise of police cars or anything.”

She believed it took too long for police to come to their aid, and she told police that many times.

“They insisted that they did their job.”

The review left more questions than answers, she said.

A police spokesperson said ambulance staff were provided tactical armed cover inside cordons in order to assist patients “as soon as was possible“, at a time when the offender’s location was still unknown.

“We have acknowledged affected families and victims had concerns about aspects of the response on the day ... and we intend to engage with members of the Muslim community on how we implement the recommendations.”