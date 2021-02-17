Christchurch terror attack victims' gunshot injuries 'not survivable'

Alabi Lateef a survivor with blood stained clothes from the Linwood Mosque shooting comes through the cordon.

None of the people killed in Christchurch's terror attack would have survived had they been taken to hospital sooner, a new report suggests.

The coroner's office released police’s evidential overview into the March 15 attacks on Monday.

The overview, created to identify any outstanding issues interested parties may have ahead of a coronial inquest, summarises the key evidential points from the investigation and provides a chronology of events.

One of the key revelations is around concerns raised by victims and their families that people were left to bleed to death while emergency services were behind the cordon.

Ambulance staff arrived on the scene at the Masjid an-Nur at 2.04pm. The first ambulance was granted access to the masjid at 2.08pm after the mosque was secured and cleared by police, the report says.

Ambulance staff then began treatment and transported victims to the Christchurch Hospital.

RNZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with the surviving victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks and families at the Nga Hau E Wha National Marae in Christchurch. (Video first published in December 2020)

An expert pathologist found those killed at both mosques suffered “inevitably fatal injuries”, which meant they would not have survived had they reached hospital sooner.

Fourty-two of the 43 victims killed at Masjid an-Nur received “inevitably fatal” gunshot wounds. The remaining person killed had received injuries, which the pathologist considered to be “rapidly lethal” at the scene, and not survivable.

Six of the seven victims killed at the Linwood Islamic Centre also suffered inevitably fatal gunshot wounds. The seventh person had injuries considered “rapidly fatal” at the scene.

“Surgical intervention may have been able to salvage the injuries but only in circumstances where the victim was virtually at the hospital at the time the injuries were received.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Wasseim Alsati, in white, leaving court after the Mosque gunman's non-parole life sentence was handed down.

Injured victim Wasseim Alsati earlier said he questioned the timing of the police response, and felt there was “something missing”.

“It took me about 14 minutes after I had been shot until someone from the public picked me up [and took me] to the hospital, without me seeing any police or hearing anything.

“Where is the response? That's what concerned me.”

He said a close friend messaged his wife to tell her how much he loved her while he bled to death.

“[Police] may have been there, but they shut down and didn't come in.

“The failures happened because people were left to bleed and die.”

Alsati believed that should have been acknowledged in an earlier review released by police.

“We're not trying to point fingers [as to] who is right and wrong, just trying to seek for a better environment, better treatment, and better acknowledgement.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has accepted responsibility for police failures around firearms licences.

On Wednesday, Alsati maintained there were issues with the police response.

“[After] I got saved by a stranger on the street, it took him time to get out of there.

“A lady police officer wouldn’t let us past onto Blenheim Rd, he had to stop for a few seconds. He was beeping, and asking to be let through.”

Alsati also questioned the Royal Commission into the March 15 terror attack’s decision to stamp a 30-year-long suppression on to some of the evidence in its report.

“You can’t get to the bottom of everything, we can’t dig for anything, we can’t get the answers we need without all of the information.”

DAVID WALKER/STUFF/Stuff Rana Faraj, right, who’s husband Kamal Darwish was killed in the Al Noor mosque shooting, received a text from him 20 minutes after he died.

The phone calls

The overview addressed the issue of victims using their cell phones from inside the mosque – and the police cordon – before their deaths.

The phone call and text message records were on of the reasons some survivors, like Alsati, believed the police response was lacking.

Police spent “significant time” exploring and obtaining cell phone footage captured by victims in the mosque, with some worshippers taking film recordings, or calling loved ones to tell them about the attacks.

“The Masjid an-Nur CCTV footage shows victims talking on their cell phones while receiving medical treatment and while being removed from the masjid. In one case a victim, who had escaped the individual’s initial attack, was talking to loved ones when they were shot.”

The report also explained a case where victim Kamel Darwish sent a love heart text to his wife 20 minutes after he was killed, after earlier agreeing to investigate his family’s claims.

“One example of cell phone connectivity to loved ones outside the masjid during and following the attack, where investigations have shown the victim was in fact deceased at the time of that connectivity.

“Police investigations have shown that this is explained by an anomaly in the cellular phone and/or connectivity on the day.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Flowers and tributes line the front gates of the Al Noor Mosque in Deans Ave following the shooting.

The timings

The overview also included a detailed breakdown of the lead-up to the attack, including the terrorist's trip to Christchurch from Dunedin and the moments prior to him arriving at both mosques.

At 12.31am on March 15 the gunman emailed links to his own email account with the subject line “For Twitter” he also emailed himself notes.

He then saved copies of his manifesto onto a USB flash drive, and emailed copies of messages intended for his mother and sister to be sent prior to the attack.

At 1.31pm he messaged his mother on Facebook Messenger, detailing his plans and how to respond to the media and police inquiries. He did the same to his sister, who told police when she saw the content of the message she panicked at what she read.

“She tried to call her partner (who did not answer), then called [her brother's] phone and left a message telling him not to do it and to call her back. She left work and on her way home she learnt from her partner of an attack on a mosque in Christchurch.”

She then spoke to her mother and called police in Australia. The gunman’s mother was at work teaching when she received the messages. She waited until the end of the class before ringing her daughter, who told her of the shootings in Christchurch. Once home she looked on the internet and read reports of the attack before heading to the local police station.

Meanwhile, at 1.33pm an email was received by Parliament and international and domestic news agencies from the gunman's email address, in which he made threats to attack Christchurch.

The content of the email stated, “I am the partisan that committed the assault” and attached a 74-page manifesto setting out his intended actions and beliefs.

At 1.40pm, he entered the Masjid an-Nur.