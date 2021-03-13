National remembrance service marks second anniversary of Christchurch mosque attacks

Mosque flower memorial wall in Rolleston Ave. As a mark of respect to the victims and their families following the Mosque shootings at the Al Noor mosque and the Linwood mosque.

A national remembrance service to mark the second anniversary of the deadly Christchurch mosque attacks will take place Saturday afternoon.

Ko Tātou, Tātou, We Are One will begin at 3pm at the Christchurch Arena and will include an address from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The names of the 51 men, women and children killed will be read out by members of their bereaved families and a minute’s silence will be observed.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said the second anniversary was an opportunity for people to come together in unity.

READ MORE:

* Bereaved Muslim families to be joined by PM at national memorial service

* The anniversary of the Christchurch terror attack reminds us of our shared humanity

* Coronavirus: March 15 terror attack remembrance event cancelled



“We can join together to remember those who died and were injured and traumatised, along with the people who responded, from bystanders to the emergency services and hospital staff.”

Dalziel said the service was also an opportunity to reflect on the response which had rejected hatred and division and embraced love, compassion and unity.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Flowers laid in the wake of the March 15 Christchurch mosque attack.

Starting with a Karanga the service will also include words of welcome from Dalziel, a waita performed by Cashmere High School students and a Du’a - a Muslim invocation by Iman Alabi Lateef from the Linwood Islamic Centre.

Dr Kiran Munir will deliver an address on behalf of bereaved families. Munir's husband and father of their two children, Haroon Mahmood, died in the An-Nur Masjid (Al Nor mosque). Maha Elmadani will then speak on behalf of the affected Muslim youth. She lost her father, retired engineer Ali Mah'd Elmadani, 66.

The names of the 51 men, women and children who lost their lives will then be read out by bereaved families, who will be supported on stage by Christchurch faith leaders and first responders.

Temel Atacocugu will then deliver an address on behalf of the injured. Atacocugu was shot nine times in the face, arms and legs and still suffers flashbacks two years on. Faisal Sayed will then speak on behalf of other victims and the Muslim community. Sayed lost one of his friends in the attack while another was hospitalised.

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy will also deliver an address followed by Ardern, before the service concludes with the singing of the national anthem and a mihi whakakapi delivered by Dr Te Maire Tau.

While the service is free to attend, limited capacity at the Christchurch Arena and security requirements meant the public were required to book tickets online.

Planning ahead

Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price said there had been “extensive planning” for several months leading up to the memorial service. Planning included an intelligence phase across partner agencies, a reassurance and prevention phase and policing the venue.

Police had done a sweep through the venue checking it was safe several times prior to Saturday. There would also be a police presence at the venue for the memorial, as well as staff looking after VIPs. Staff would also be stationed at the mosques and at routes to and from the venue.

"Our Muslim community were the subject of a horrendous event, for me it's always been about making sure that we put them at the very centre of everything we're doing. For today, that's their safety, their ability to gather, remember with the wider Canterbury community and others that have come from out of town is what's key.

"The primary thing I want is for them to be able to have the time as a community to gather and remember. That's really important."

Looking back at March 15, 2019, Price said he could not have been more proud of the way police responded to the attack.

“As police you come to work to protect your community, and you almost have like a guardianship so when someone comes in and rips at the heart of your community it's really hard to deal with because you feel as though you haven't been able to protect the community the way you'd want to.

"The response of the community, the response of police, the response of the wider community in creating that sense of unity actually enabled us to be able to operate a lot more effectively."

Stuff will livestream the event from 3pm.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF/Stuff Muslim community praying during the Call to prayer and peace vigil, held in North Hagley Park outside the Masjid Al Noor Mosque in Deans Avenue in memory of the mosque shootings at both the Masjid Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Mosque.

Million-dollar support package ‘not enough’

The minister responsible for the NZSIS and GCSB, Andrew Little, says the Government isn’t considering additional support other than what's already available for victims and their families of the mosque attacks.

Little was asked on Newshub’s The Nation on Saturday morning why bespoke packages weren't set up for victims as had happened in other countries.

"We need to make sure that those who particularly are still suffering trauma, and will for some time, are getting the psycho-social support that they need, but we're not looking at any particular compensation package. Those who are entitled to ACC would have got it, those who are entitled to other psycho-social support would have got it, and will continue to get it, but we're not looking at any other form of compensation," he said.

On Friday March 12 the Government promised $1 million to help Muslims scrutinise its response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the massacre.

Leaders of the Muslim community told The Nation that kind of contribution was not enough and the Government should be supporting community moves to create a compensation package.

Aliya Danzeisen of the Islamic Women's Council New Zealand said $1 million amounted to around a cup of coffee for each member of the community for each of the three years.

She said the departments that allowed the attack to happen needed to be held accountable and the Muslim people affected should be supported and compensated.

"The SIS and the Government are supposed to protect us as a community, and they did not do that. We want people who weren't able to lead these agencies to step off...if they're not moving on, push them on."

Danzeisen said those people affected by the shootings should be stabilised back to as close as possible to what their situation prior to the event.

"The Royal Commission made two recommendations that said they [the Government] needed to have discussions with the families and find a way to rehabilitate and repair them.

"If they are going to meet the recommendations, they'll be fronting up, and they'll be doing some compensation."