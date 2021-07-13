They Are Us script fictionalises events after Christchurch mosque attacks

Pressure is mounting for those in the film industry backing a movie about the Christchurch terror attacks to step back as one high-profile film producer quits. (First published June 30, 2021)

New details of the script of a film based on the Christchurch terror attack have been revealed.

Newshub has been leaked an early draft copy of the script of They Are Us, a biopic based on the March 15, 2019 shootings which claimed the lives of 51 people.

The man responsible for the mass murder was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole – a New Zealand first – last August.

Newshub journalist Patrick Gower reported on Sunday that the film would show 15 deaths in graphic detail, which prompted Salwa Mohamad, whose husband Khaled Mustafa and 16-year-old son Hamza died in the attack, to condemn the film as “worse than the terrorist’s livestream”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern previously said she did not support the premise of the film. (File photo)

On Tuesday, Newshub reported more details from the script, which appears to heavily fictionalise the aftermath of the attack.

Some of those dramatisations include Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern seeking advice and comfort from then-Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, asking him “Has there ever been a day like today?”.

Peters then “gently” holds her by the shoulder says “He kotuku reranga tahi” which, according to the script, translates to “the white heron only flies once”.

Peters told Newshub that while consoling people and sharing grief was common in politics, the scene was “totally and utterly false”.

David White/Stuff Winston Peters, who was deputy-prime minister at the time of the terror attack, said storylines in the script involving him were “totally and utterly false”. (File photo)

“Hollywood has had some great movies based on history, but sadly this won’t be one of them.”

He called it a “cheap script”.

Newshub said National MP Simon Bridges, who was leader of the party at the time, is depicted as being highly opposed to Ardern’s firearm law reforms. Bridges actually backed the law change.

“Come for our guns, you might get bullets,” his character says in the script.

Bridges told Newshub the script was “entirely inaccurate and offensive ... a misleading and dishonest Americanisation of what happened in our country.”

Getty Images Kiwi producer Philippa Campbell has already resigned from the film They Are Us.

They Are Us has proven hugely controversial, especially in Canterbury’s Muslim community.

Early plans for the film suggested it would focus on Ardern’s response to the attack, however the prime minister said she did not support the premise.

“My story is not the one to be told.”

Philippa Campbell, a New Zealand-based producer who was working on They Are Us, resigned last month and apologised for her involvement in the project which had caused “such distress”.