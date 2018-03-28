Property consultant Stephen Gubb admits 14 frauds related to Rolleston's Izone project

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Rolleston's IZone Southern Business Hub.

A property consultant who arranged for a real estate agent to fraudulently receive nearly $150,000 in commissions has admitted 14 charges.

Stephen Rolf Gubb, from Wanaka, was a property consultant for Hughes Developments Ltd, which managed Rolleston's Izone industrial park for the Selwyn District Council.

Gubb was employed to sell Izone land, leases and design and build packages, but if a real estate agent introduced a purchaser to the property they received the commission.

Between March 2007 and July 2015 Gubb arranged for an agent's real estate office to receive 13 commission payments worth $300,828. The office then paid the agent their commission, which totalled $149,094.

The Serious Fraud Office found 10 of the sale and purchase agreements for the 13 sales in question were shown as "sale by private treaty", but a commission invoice was generated and submitted for payment by Gubb. In 13 cases the purchasers did not know the real estate agent in any capacity.

Gubb used another business, Paviter Ltd, to invoice the work he did for Hughes Developments.

In 2015 the council received an invoice from Paviter for lighting repairs relating to a reserve area, indicating it was contracted through a business the council had used before.

The invoice was for $10,500 and the address for the company was in Merivale. The person who lived at that address received a letter from the council addressed to Paviter and let them know the address was wrong.

A council accountant searched the Companies Office register and noted Gubb was a director.

The council queried the invoice. Gubb admitted the invoice was false and no lighting work was done.

He told them he was under pressure and had made a terrible mistake. He then resigned and repaid the money.

In the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday Gubb's lawyer, Allister Davis, said the real estate office had paid back the reparation owing to Hughes Developments.

Judge Stephen O'Driscoll remanded Gubb in custody for sentencing on May 16.

He asked for a restorative justice assessment to see if a meeting was appropriate.

The agent who faces 13 fraud charges is expected to appear in court for a case review hearing on May 30. The agent has interim name suppression.

GUBB BLEW 'SECOND CHANCE'

Gubb was sentenced to four years' jail with the right to apply for home detention in December 2003 for stealing $855,000 from three Auckland property groups.

He had pleaded guilty to two charges of false accounting, five of using a document with intent to defraud and three of forgery after a case was brought against him by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

Council chief executive David Ward said in a statement in 2016, when the latest allegations came to light, that the council was "cooperating fully" with the investigation.

"No council staff or elected member is involved in the matters under investigation. The investigation by the SFO is ongoing and the council will not make any further comment at this time."

Hughes Developments chief executive Robin Hughes earlier expressed disappointment about the allegations and said Gubb's employment had been terminated as a result.

"We were aware of Stephen's background, but we gave him an opportunity to rebuild his life.

"I believe in giving second chances and that's what I gave him.

"I am confident that the processes we have in place to protect [the] council from dishonesty are robust and effective."

On Wednesday Hughes said: "This is someone who took advantage of a second chance and didn't put any value on it and put personal gain above the appropriate way to behave."

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton said on Wednesday that the council was aware Gubb was employed by Hughes Developments as a "second chance opportunity" and was "equally disappointed with the events that subsequently transpired".

"Fortunately there has been no significant impact on our Izone development, which continues to be a successful industrial hub for the district."

- Stuff