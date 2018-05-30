Front counter Christchurch police officer under investigation for texting vulnerable woman

Canterbury District Commander John Price says police have put steps in place "to ensure no further repeat" of the ...
JOSEPH JOHNSON/ STUFF

Canterbury District Commander John Price says police have put steps in place "to ensure no further repeat" of the officer's behaviour.

A police officer is under investigation for sending text messages to a woman after she visited a Christchurch police station.

It is understood the police officer, who was working at the front counter, sent several messages to the woman, who was considered vulnerable, after the recent visit. 

While police have not revealed the nature of the messages, they were unrelated to the reason the woman went to the station.

Canterbury District Commander Inspector John Price said an employment investigation was under way into the officer's conduct. 

He would not comment further until an internal employment investigation finished.

"The public rightly expects high standards from police staff as an organisation we expect our staff to maintain the highest levels of service and to act with integrity, empathy, professionalism and respect at all times.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

"If an officer's conduct is not in line with police values then we will not hesitate to investigate and deal with the matter appropriately."

"I can reassure the public that steps have been put in place to ensure no further repeat of this behaviour is able to occur.

"This matter has been taken with the utmost seriousness and will be investigated promptly and thoroughly."

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
national headlines

Kiwis report losing $3m in cyber attacks

NZ's water system is broken

Tokoroa robbers sought

Taranaki to be predator-free

Cop sent woman texts

Woman, 80, dies after crash

'Cultural crisis' in law profession video

Baseball bat mob on doorstep

A case for making Hamilton capital

Scientist faked prescriptions

Warning from meth tester video

Taskmaster inspires Kiwi maths teacher

Truck's slow-motion ditch tip

Pareora school to close

Body on front lawn

Ad Feedback
special offers
Ad Feedback