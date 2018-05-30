Front counter Christchurch police officer under investigation for texting vulnerable woman

A police officer is under investigation for sending text messages to a woman after she visited a Christchurch police station.

It is understood the police officer, who was working at the front counter, sent several messages to the woman, who was considered vulnerable, after the recent visit.

While police have not revealed the nature of the messages, they were unrelated to the reason the woman went to the station.

Canterbury District Commander Inspector John Price said an employment investigation was under way into the officer's conduct.

He would not comment further until an internal employment investigation finished.

"The public rightly expects high standards from police staff as an organisation we expect our staff to maintain the highest levels of service and to act with integrity, empathy, professionalism and respect at all times.

"If an officer's conduct is not in line with police values then we will not hesitate to investigate and deal with the matter appropriately."

"I can reassure the public that steps have been put in place to ensure no further repeat of this behaviour is able to occur.

"This matter has been taken with the utmost seriousness and will be investigated promptly and thoroughly."

