Violent woman still needs to do significant work before release: Parole Board

The first woman to get the open-ended jail term of preventive detention has been refused parole again, 12 years after she was sentenced.

Kino Hoki Matete, 38, was not expecting to be released when she went before the Parole Board recently, the board said.

Last year's decision said she had done well running boot camps, and this year she had been looking after rabbits, although that role had ended through no fault of hers.

Matete was sentenced to preventive detention in 2006, but while serving the sentence she scalded another prisoner with boiling water as part of a power struggle over who was to control a wing of Arohata Prison, north of Wellington.

She had originally been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of wounding with intent to injure, causing grievous bodily harm with intent to injure, injuring with intent to injure, and assault with intent to injure and assault, stemming from three incidents.

Matete was on parole in September 2004 when she approached a woman she believed had burgled her house, the court was told. She lunged at her with an open pocket knife, causing a cut in her arm which required four stitches.

While in custody in June 2005 on charges relating to the attack, Matete threw a bucket of boiling water over a woman who had ripped off her "jail mum".

The woman was hospitalised with severe burns that could have left permanent scars.

The following month she broke a prison officer's arm after becoming enraged by the way the woman asked her to return a pen.

A report prepared for her most recent parole hearing said she was making progress, doing courses and taking treatment to help with her rehabilitation, but she still had issues with verbal aggression.

There was significant work remaining and Matete was to be considered for parole in another year when the board wants to see a psychological report.

Matete took part in the television programme Songs From The Inside, featuring leading musicians who went into New Zealand's prisons to challenge prisoners to "find their song".

Preventive detention is imposed for serious sexual or violence crimes, to protect the community from offenders who pose a significant and ongoing risk to safety.

