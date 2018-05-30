Tokoroa liquor store robbers sought

Police have looking to identify four young men who robbed a Tokoroa liquor store.

At around 9.30pm on April 9 four males entered the Liquor Hut on Ashworth Street armed with a crescent and a metal object. 

They threatened staff members and stole alcohol, cigarettes and e-cigarettes before fleeing.

Anyone who has information that can help identify the young men is being urged to contact Tokoroa Police on (07) 885 0100.
The four males are believed be in their teens and were wearing scarves and hoodies to cover their faces.

"This is a highly concerning incident and anyone who has information that can help identify the young men is being urged to contact Tokoroa Police on (07) 885 0100." 

Information can also be left anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 - Stuff

special offers
