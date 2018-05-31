Christchurch home damaged in suspected arson

A Christchurch home was badly damaged in a suspected arson overnight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the blaze at a home on Aldwins Rd, Phillipstown at 12.39am on Thursday.

The spokeswoman said the house was "well involved" when firefighters arrived. No one was living in the house, which is currently for sale.

The fire was being treated as suspicious, and a fire investigator would be attending the scene on Thursday.

