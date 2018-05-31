Man who poured boiling water over co-worker has been deported to Malaysia video

Warning: graphic content. A man was doused with boiling water in the staff cafeteria of the Turners and Growers pack house in Whakatu, near Hastings, in July, 2015.

* The video in this article contains graphic content, which some readers may find distressing.

A man jailed for pouring a bucket of boiling water over a co-worker has been deported and won't be allowed back into New Zealand.

Kian-wee Show, 30, had been on a work visa and was working at Turners and Growers pack house in Whakatu, near Hastings.

The moment Kian-wee Show poured a bucket of boiling water over the head and back of his co-worker Bin Wu.

On the morning of July 25, 2015, the Malaysian national was angered by his fellow worker Bin Wu, because he had taken a half-eaten hot dog from Show's girlfriend's plate at lunch the previous day. 

After pouring the full bucket over Wu's head, Show casually returned to his table and resumed his lunch with colleagues as Wu ran from the cafeteria to a first aid room.

READ MORE: Man poured boiling water over co-worker because he took half a hot dog (graphic warning)

Kian-wee Show is hit with a bucket by a witness to his attack on colleague Bin Wu.

Wu, a Chinese national in New Zealand on a work visa, suffered second degree burns to his back, neck and head.

Show pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and in April, 2016, he was sentenced to five years and seven months in jail.

Show had his first hearing before the Parole Board in February.

It would take years for Bin Wu to recover from his burns.

He acknowledged his offending to the board.

"He told us that the victim had eaten food that was on his partner's plate. He accepted he over reacted. He concluded by saying that he wanted to say sorry to his victim," board panel convener Neville Trendle stated in the board's report.

"He [Show] accepted his reaction would be equally wrong in Malaysia. We are however satisfied that he is most unlikely to re-offend in either New Zealand or Malaysia," Trendle said. 

Burn injuries to Bin Wu caused when Kian-wee Show poured a bucket of boiling water over his head and back.

The board said there had been no issues with Show's conduct in prison, where he was regarded as a good worker who got along with others.

Show told the board he planned to live on the border of Malaysia and Singapore, where he hoped to find work.

The board granted Show parole from April 3, noting that he was subject to a deportation order and would be deported immediately upon leaving prison.

Burn injuries to Bin Wu caused when Kian-wee Show poured a bucket of boiling water over his head and back.

Immigration New Zealand manager Peter Devoy confirmed Show was deported from New Zealand on April 4.

"In general, as a person who was sentenced to five years or more imprisonment, he is an excluded person under section 15 of the Immigration Act, and cannot be granted a visa to return to New Zealand," Devoy said.

 

Burn injuries to Bin Wu caused when Kian-wee Show poured a bucket of boiling water over his head and back.

 - Stuff

