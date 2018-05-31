Police alarmed at number of teens filming themselves naked and posting online

Teenagers are filming themselves naked and posting footage on internet sites or sending it to others in Hawke's Bay at a rate that is alarming police and shocking parents.

Detective Sergeant Heath Jones said police in the region had seen a sharp rise with incidents where a teen has created such images or videos, or their parents have discovered the material.

"The idea of sending images like this is difficult for many of us to understand. However our youth are bombarded with sexualised images and violence through various media via advertising, movies, music videos and video games." Jones said.

"There is an acceptance amongst many of our youth that it's okay to send nude selfies intended for their own age group, but if the images are shared it can be devastating for them," he said.

"They don't understand or care about the consequences their actions will have later in life".

Jones said it was important for parents to discuss the consequences of this.

He said the internet had bought paedophiles closer together and enabled them to share images and movies they obtain from unsuspecting youth.

"The popular social websites are where the paedophile lives and poses as a young person trying to gain your child's trust," he said.

"In Hawke's Bay we know of children as young as 11 who are filming themselves whilst nude or semi-nude. Parents are shocked at what they have discovered. Often they won't hear about it until their child is upset, or they stumble across it," he said.

An investigation discovered a 20 year old male living in London had a semi-nude image of a 12-year-old girl living in Hawke's Bay which was obtained off the internet.

He threatened to expose the girl, the intention being that she send him more images.

"Thankfully the family discovered what was happening and contacted Police," Jones said.

Jones said just as concerning to police were various websites that encouraged people to interact with strangers and film themselves, and these were also being used by local children.

"What often occurs here is that, unknown to the teen, the person at the other end is recording the whole thing and will then go and post it on other sites or send to whomever he wants," he said.

Jones said police had become aware of gaming website where gamers could communicate with other users and change their voice.

"We were told about this site by a child sex offender who had used it. This site has a feature that allows a user to change their voice so it sounds more childlike. The intention being that a dialogue is started that leads to the sending of photos or footage," Jones said.

Many incidents where someone has sent an image to a school friend who has shared it can be managed without the involvement of Police. ​

Jones encouraged parents to become involved in their children's use of devices, ensuring security settings were switched on, and not to be afraid of enforcing restrictions.

"Prevention is critical," he said.

Police would advise anyone who is concerned for their child's safety or believes they are a victim of crime, in person or online, to report the matter to Police.

Further prevention advice is available on the NZ Police website and also at https://www.netsafe.org.nz/.



SAFETY TIPS:

* As a parent talk to your child early and often about e-safety. Just like any other life lesson, clear and simple communication is key with young children. Check that your children understand the dangers of posting personal information on social networking sites.

* Take an interest in what your child does online. Young children enjoy the attention of their parents and teachers, no matter what activity they undertake. This is also true of their participation in the online world.

* Let your child show you how to participate in their online world. As with gaining attention and approval, young children enjoy the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and experiences to teachers and parents.

* Ask your young child to help you in the online environment. What better way of discovering how your child thinks and behaves online than asking them to help you.

* Learn who your child talks to online. With so many people intentionally misrepresenting themselves online, it's vital to keep tabs on who your child communicates with in the digital world. If you or your child becomes suspicious about a person online, stop contact immediately. If necessary, delete the app.

* Check on line what dangers exist with social media apps that your child is using particularly ones that disclose their location.

* If appropriate, set boundaries and agree rules. Setting internet usage rules and boundaries can only be determined by each individual child's age, experience and attitude to online safety. Do not allow your children to use the computer in private areas of your home.

* Does your child really need to have an internet capable device in their bedroom at night? Is it crucial for children at a young age to have a snap chat or Instagram account or similar app?

* Do not participate in online disputes between your child and their friend by sending messages. If required contact the school or the other parent and engage in conversation to resolve the issue.

