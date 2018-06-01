Fatal Palmerston North police chase survivor recovering in hospital

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Flowers at the scene of Monday's crash near Longburn.

The seriously injured survivor of Monday's fatal police chase is recovering in Palmerston North Hospital

The 15-year-old girl was sitting in the back seat of the stolen car that crashed in a police chase, killing a 12-year-old girl and the car's 15-year-old male driver.

A Palmerston North Hospital spokesman said the 15-year-old girl was seriously injured and still in the hospital, but in a stable condition on Thursday afternoon.

Meadow James, 12, and the car's driver Ihaia McPhee Maxwell, 15, died when the stolen blue Subaru they were fleeing police in hit a power pole on Monday near Longburn.

- Stuff