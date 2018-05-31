No arrests after Mongrel Mob assault at young girl's funeral in Porirua

Police were called to the tangi of a young girl on Thursday after reports of two men brandishing firearms.
Police were called to the tangi of a young girl on Thursday after reports of two men brandishing firearms.

An afternoon tangi, heavily attended by the Mongrel Mob, took a violent turn on Thursday with the assault of a cemetery worker during the service.

Police were called to Whenua Tapu Cemetery in Porirua just before 1pm on Thursday following reports of two male attendees brandishing firearms.

A man, understood to be employed by Porirua City Council, confronted the men about the guns and was subsequently assaulted.

Police said the tangi, held at Whenua Tapu Cemetery, was well-attended by members of the Mongrel Mob. (file photo)
Police said the tangi, held at Whenua Tapu Cemetery, was well-attended by members of the Mongrel Mob. (file photo)

A police spokeswoman said no shots were fired at the tangi.

READ MORE:
'Prison a way of life for the Mongrel Mob
Saturday burial costs in Porirua questioned

The victim was interviewed by police at the scene as well as back at the station.

Whenua Tapu Cemetery is managed by Porirua City Council, where the victim is understood to work.
Whenua Tapu Cemetery is managed by Porirua City Council, where the victim is understood to work.

His son took to Facebook to express his anger at the situation.

"Does the mob not have any respect at all anymore for families outside their own? This saddens me so much ... I'm beginning to feel ashamed of being from Porirua."

The post, on closed page PORIRUA, racked up more than 300 comments within the first two hours of being posted.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday night but a police spokeswoman said enquiries were ongoing.

 - Stuff

