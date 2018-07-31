Pensioner beaten to death because he could not supply drugs, court hears

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Gabriel Yad-Elohim is facing trial at the High Court in Auckland for murdering a 69-year-old man .

Michael Mulholland was beaten to death in the stairwell outside his Auckland apartment after a drug-deal went wrong, the court heard.

Gabriel Hikari Yad-Elohim, 30, has gone on trial at the High Court in Auckland, charged with murdering Mulholland on September 26, 2017 but has plead not guilty due to insanity.

In court on Tuesday, prosecutor Kirsten Lummis opened the crown case to the jury and said Mullholland's "brutal death" was a drug-deal gone wrong.

Lummis said on September 26, 2017, Yad-Elohim was "keen" to get his hands on drugs including methamphetamine and cannabis.

"Michael [Mulholland] was unable to supply any drugs and...Yad-Elohim beat him to death.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF Police investigate the scene were Michael David Mulholland was allegedly murdered in 2017.

"It was a sustained and brutal attack, including a large number of kicks and stomps to the head, enough to cause brain injury, and several skull fractures," she said.

However, defence lawyer Annabel Cresswell opened the defence's case to the jury telling them that Yad-Elohim believed God or another entity was talking to him at the time of the attack.

Cresswell told the court Yad-Elohim was suffering from schizophrenia and psychosis at the time of the brutal attack on Mulholland.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF Mulholland, 69, was found in the stairwell at the block of Housing New Zealand flats where he lived.

Lummis said Mulholland's 67 kilogram build was no match for the "younger, fitter" Yad-Elohim.

She said he was motivated by being ripped off in a drug deal and felt he'd been swindled out of $200.

The court heard how over many years Yad-Elohim has been receiving treatment for various mental health issues.

The week before he killed Mulholland he spent a week at Te Whetu Tawera, an acute adult mental health unit, Lummis said.

But Yad-Elohim also had a drug problem.

On September 26, Yad-Elohim had left the mental health unit and was trying to locate drugs.

He came across a transgender woman on K Rd and they talked, then both went to Mulholland's apartment in Western Springs.

The woman entered the Housing New Zealand apartment block after Yad-Elohim gave her $200 to buy drugs from Mulholland.

Lummis said she entered Mulholland's apartment, but left by climbing out of the balcony and took Yad-Elohim's $200 with her.

After Yad-Elohim realised something was up he knocked on Mulholland's door and CCTV footage shows them entering into a short conversation and asking where the woman was, Lummis said.

"He realised he'd been swindled and he took action," Lummis said.

Mulholland was pulled from the apartment and head-butted and he tried to put up a fight.

"He ends up on the ground outside his apartment and from what you can see on the CCTV he's quickly rendered unconscious and there's very limited movement."

Lummis said Yad-Elohim stomped on Mulholland's head and the attack went on for five or six minutes.

"Slowly you can see blood splatter on the walls...Mulholland's non responsive and would be very lucky to survive such a ferocious attack."

Mulholland's body was found in a stairwell in the flats by a neighbour later that evening.

Yad-Elohim was arrested the following day by police.

MESSENGER FROM GOD

Defence lawyer Annabel Cresswell said that Yad-Elohoim believed he was a messenger of some sorts.

"The name Gabriel Yad-Elohim is a name he's given himself and means 'messenger from God'," Cresswell said.

Cresswell told the court that Yad-Elohim was suffering from schizophrenia and psychosis at the time of the offending.

"Yad-Elohim is diagnosed with treatment resistant schizophrenia and has been detained at the Mason Clinic since his arrest," Cresswell said.

Before the murder of Mulholland at the acute mental health clinic, Yad-Elohim was assessed as psychotic, hearing voices and believed certain ethnicities wanted to harm him.

Cresswell told the jury it was up to them to decide whether Yad-Elohim was "labouring under a disease of the mind" and was incapable of knowing what he was doing and understanding his actions were morally wrong.

In court on Monday, Cresswell said Yad-Elohim pleaded not guilty by way of insanity.

SWINDLED DRUG DEAL

A witness known as Tee Uru lead Yad-Elohim to Mulholland's house promising drugs, before she jumped over the balcony, the court heard.

The two had met previously on K Rd but on September 26 they met outside Charlie's Bar on K Rd where Yad-Elohim had asked her if she knew where to get drugs from, Uru told the court.

The two caught the bus from K Rd to Western Springs and went to Mulholland's apartment.

They were buzzed in and Yad-Elohim waited on a couple of steps outside the apartment.

"Mike didn't like strangers bought to his place, he gave me $200 and I told him I would see what I could get."

Uru said she went into Mulholland's apartment but he didn't have any drugs on him

"I jumped over the balcony because I was worried what he (Yad-Elohim) may do to me," she said.

"He could have been upset that I'd wasted his time."

After she jumped off the balcony she ran towards Western Springs before seeing Yad-Elohim running towards her.

"At the time I saw him chasing me I thought he was a bit of a nutter," Uru said.

Uru eventually found her way back to her mother's home before being questioned by police the following day.

The trial is set down for two weeks in front of Justice Gerard van Bohemen and a jury of nine men and three women.

- Stuff