Beast of Blenheim may lose his Whanganui home to another inmate

Notorious sexual predator Stewart Murray Wilson was jailed on Thursday for a raft of charges, including raping a 9-year-old.

Stewart Murray Wilson – the Beast of Blenheim – will likely lose the house he has called home for the past six years.

On Thursday, Wilson, 72, was sentenced to two years and four months imprisonment for the historical rapes of two women and one child.

Considered one the country's worst sex offenders, he was jailed in 1996 for 21 years for various offences, including rape and indecent assault between 1972 and 1994.

David White Stewart Murray Wilson at the opening day of his recent trial.

When he was bailed in 2012 he was placed in the small house on the grounds of Whanganui Prison. If he wanted to leave the property he had to be shadowed by two prison guards at all times.

READ MORE:

* Inside the Beast's trial

* Beast of Blenheim found guilty of historical rapes

* Unrepentant Wilson demands his freedom

* Beast of Blenheim under police inquiry in two more rapes

* Corrections backs off Beast of Blenheim monitoring plan​

For the past few years he has made a home in Whanganui, often seen fishing on the waterfront with his minders nearby.

At his sentencing on Thursday, he wrote a letter to Justice Graham Lang pleading to be sent back to his house – not prison.

"I would like to go home to the little house on the prairie in Whanganui," he said in the letter.

"[I want] my garden to keep supplying the church and others veges, and feed the magpies a kilo of cheese a week."

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Wilson's belongings will be packed up and kept in storage for him.

But after Wilson was sentenced to another term of imprisonment, Corrections indicated the house would likely be given to someone else.

"Sourcing accommodation for offenders who are lawfully required to reside in the community is one of our biggest challenges," operations director Matire Kupenga-Wanoa said.

"The house is likely to be used to accommodate another offender, but no decision has been made."

Wilson's home would remain on the grounds of Whanganui Prison, and his belongings backed up and placed in storage for him, Kupenga-Wanoa said.

Where Wilson will go when he is released after serving his most recent sentence will be determined at the time, but he will remain on an Extended Supervision Order.

However, it is likely he will have to remain in Whanganui as that is one of the only places where none of his victims resides.

Information released under the Official Information Act earlier this year revealed it costs the Department of Corrections $63 a day, on average, to manage offenders like Wilson.

Since he was released from Rolleston Prison in 2012 he has spent two of those years back behind bars after phoning a woman he had been warned not to contact.

During that time the house remained his.

In 2016, Corrections shelved plans to have someone personally track his every move for up to 24 hours a day, saying he was well behaved enough under what were already strict conditions.

His most recent convictions relate to offending which dated back 30 years, which was not part of his 1995 trial.

The trial was held in October where he was found guilty on most of the charges, including the rape of a nine-year-old girl.

Wilson will now remain in prison until 2021, when he has served the entirety of his sentence, or if he is released early by the New Zealand Parole Board.