Sex offender who was extradited from Australia jailed for historic NZ abuse

A man jailed for abusing an 11-year-old boy in the 1990s was earlier extradited from Australia following a conviction for sexual offending involving another young boy.

Jason Erik Fisher, 49, was sentenced to 12 months jail when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Friday, on a single charge of doing an indecent act on a boy under 12.

That offending took place in a house in Glenview, Hamilton, at an unspecified date in 1994 or early 1995. Fisher had compelled the boy to come to his bedroom, where a gay pornographic movie was playing on a television.

It was then that he performed an indecent act on the boy. When the victim began to protest and Fisher stopped what he was doing.

It was not the first time Fisher committed such a crime. He was convicted of doing an indecent act in relation to an incident that happened in 1991, for which he was jailed for six months in 1997.

And then in 2014, in Australia, he was imprisoned for an indecent assault on a person under 16 - namely masturbating in a public toilet in view of a six-year-old boy - for which he served five weeks in a remand centre before being extradited to New Zealand to face the charge for the mid-1990s incident.

Crown prosecutor Shelley Gilbert said the Hamilton act was extremely intrusive and the impact on the victim - who was in court to see the sentence imposed - had been "profound and enduring".

"The victim feels the defendant took his masculinity away from him."

A pre-sentence assessment had found Fisher had little insight or remorse, and Gilbert said that because of the repetitive nature of his offending a sentence of imprisonment was warranted, as was a listing on the Sex Offenders Register.

"There is an ongoing risk to the sexual safety of children [posed by Fisher]."

Fisher's counsel Ann-Marie Beveridge said he had some insight into his offending. He had lost his employment in Australia and his community of friends there.

"He can never return."

She asked Judge Glen Marshall if he could allow leave for Fisher to apply for home detention, if an address became available.

The judge, however, did not deem such an allowance was appropriate.

"Offending such as this must be marked by a sentence of imprisonment," he said.

"When it comes to [sexual] offending against children prison terms are consistently the start point and generally the end point."

Judge Marshall said any sentence he imposed against Fisher could only be a "token" sentence, as it could never repair the damage he had caused.

"No child should have to go through that sort of indecency."

The judge acknowledged that Fisher had endured similar experiences in his own childhood, however "you perpetuated the cycle".

From a start point of 15 months in prison, the judge allowed for a deduction of 15 per cent to reflect Fisher's guilty plea, which brought the end sentence down to 12 months.

Fisher's release conditions after he completes his jail sentence include orders to undergo counselling, and to have no contact with any person under the age of 18, unless it is in the presence of a supervising adult.