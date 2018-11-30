Family slams letter of apology from Auckland youth worker who groomed girl for sex

Devonte Mulitalo gave his victim a picture of them together so she could remember him.

The family of a 12-year-old girl groomed by an after school care worker who told her he loved her has slammed his letter of apology.

On Monday, Devonte Mulitalo, 23, from Auckland's Glen Innes, was sentenced to 11 months' home detention by Judge Mary-Beth Sharp and placed on the Child Sex Offenders Register.

Mulitalo groomed the young girl between December 2016 and July 2017 while the victim was in his care at a programme run by Youthtown in Auckland.

On Wednesday, the victim's family had still not seen Mulitalo's letter of apology.

On Friday, the girl's dad told Stuff the letter was a "joke" and was disappointed it wasn't given to them ahead of the sentencing.

SUPPLIED Devonte Mulitalo posted a picture to his Instagram a few weeks before he was sentenced.

"How can the judge sentence him without knowing or confirming that we actually received the letter of apology?" he said.

"He's [Mulitalo] just full of it and lying," he said.

Upon reading the letter, the victim walked out of the room upset and crying, the dad said.

In the letter, Mulitalo apologised for his actions.

"I know that no apology can make up for what I did but I will at least try to make amends. I am truly sorry for what I did," the letter said.

"I understand that [the victim] has been dramatically traumatised by this and for that I am sorry. What I did was cruel and wrong. If I could go back and re-think my actions I would not hesitated to do so."

SUPPLIED Devonte Mulitalo was sentenced to 11 months' home detention at Auckland District Court.

"The way I handled the situation with [the victim], from the beginning, was unprofessional and ignorant and now I can understand that."

"I have made a lot of mistakes in the past but the events that occurred with [the victim] are my worst and out of the ordinary for me.

"I am not that guy and I did not know what was going through me head at the time."

Mulitalo went on to say the victim and her parents did not deserve it and he was truly sorry for the pain and stress he caused.

"I am sorry for having a negative impact on [the victim's] mental health and I know this may be asking too much but I hope one day, [the victim] and her parents can find a way to forgive me."

Hours after he was sentenced on Monday, a video emerged on Instagram of Mulitalo dancing and celebrating, which "disgusted" the parents of the victim.

As part of his home detention conditions, Mulitalo is banned from having contact with anyone under the age of 16 and is not allowed to own, possess or use a device with internet access.

Community Corrections staff interviewed Mulitalo about the video and said they were satisfied the clip was filmed by a family member earlier this year.

It was posted online by a family member, who had subsequently deleted it, and removed all of her social media accounts, a Corrections spokesman said.

"Mulitalo was fully inducted into his home detention and made aware of the conditions he must abide by."

The spokesman said Community Corrections staff reinforced the consequences if Mulitalo breached any of his sentence conditions, which could include formal prosecution or a more restrictive sentence.

After Mulitalo's sentencing, a petition calling for him to be resentenced and sent to prison has gained more than 17,000 signatures.

The Crown Law office has lodged an appeal against the sentence, which will be considered in the next 20 days.