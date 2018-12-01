Man, 71, found dead in Petone, police launch homicide inquiry

Police at the scene on Saturday morning.

A 71-year-old man was found dead at an address on Jackson St, Petone, late Friday night.

Police have launched a homicide inquiry.

Do you know anything about this? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF The Petone apartment block where a 71-year -old man was found dead.

Detective Inspector Shane Cotter, of Wellington Police, said officers were called to the Jackson St address about 9.50pm, where a 71-year-old man was found dead.

Initial reports suggest a firearm was not discharged.

One person is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF There was a heavy police presence on Saturday morning outside the Jackson St apartments.

On Saturday morning there was a heavy police presence on the street, with armed officers stationed at the entrance to the Polaris Apartments, at the eastern end of Jackson St.

A number of officers were speaking with people at the complex.

Security guards were also on site.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF A man was found dead at a Jackson Street, Petone address on Friday night.

A neighbour said people died "all the time" in the area, and that it was "cursed".

Neighbours also said the apartments had close gang links.

Police say the investigation was ongoing and police were working to understand the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information they believe may help police with their inquiries is urged to get in touch with Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.