Man, 71, found dead in Petone was well known, says councillor

A man found dead in a social housing complex in Petone was a long-term resident who was well known in the area, a city councillor says.

The 71-year-old man was found dead at an address at the eastern end of Jackson St in the Lower Hutt suburb, late on Friday night.

Police have launched a homicide investigation.

Detective Inspector Shane Cotter, of Wellington Police, said officers were called to the address about 9.50pm on Friday.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Police at the scene on Saturday morning.

He said the man, who has not been named, was found dead upon their arrival, and one person was assisting police with their inquiries.

On Saturday morning there was a heavy police presence on the street, with armed officers stationed at the entrance to the housing complex.

Hutt City councillor for the harbour ward, which includes Petone, Tui Lewis, said she knew the man.

"That's why I'm a bit low. It's so sad. But it's that sort of community."

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF A Petone ward councillor says the death was very sad for the area.

The man was well-known and would have been a "long-time resident" in excess of 20 years of the east end of Jackson St, she said.

Lewis said placing vulnerable tenants all in one place was a "recipe for disaster", but added that the man's death was "related to something he recently got involved in".

"There's nothing being done, they don't check where they're putting people, there's a whole lot of single people coming in, single men, who have got a lot of mental health issues."

She was "very angry" with Housing New Zealand (HNZ), who she thought did not do enough to help their tenants.

HNZ spokesman said they would not be making any comment on the "tragic incident", as it was the subject of a police investigation.

Lewis said that over the years there had been "ups and downs" in the area, but in the last two years, things were "just starting to really get unsettled".

"The east end of Petone used to have lots of families ... there's a few generations that had their children and the grandparents still there. It's that sort of housing estate."

"Synthetics [drugs] are everywhere and that's society at the moment," Lewis said.

"It's really sad, I'm really sad about this. Because it's not what the area is like normally, this is a new thing down there, to be this prevalent."

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF A police officer on duty outside the block of flats.

Lewis said the man wasn't a family man, and had "always been on his own", however he wasn't a loner, and had been active in the community.

On Saturday a neighbour said people died "all the time" in the area, and that it was "cursed".

Others added that the housing complex was linked to the Mongrel Mob.

Michael Lulich​, the other harbour ward councillor, said apart from an incident in 2013, gang members tended to keep to themselves in Petone.

"It's relatively sort of quiet over there."

A lot of the area was occupied by HNZ properties, Lulich said, where there were close-knit tenants who had their own "little community".

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Eastern Jackson St is normally quiet, but turned into a crime scene on Friday night.

"It's sad for that community down there and also for the man's family ... particularly around Christmas time, it's not nice."

Police said they were working to understand the circumstances of the incident.

A police spokeswoman wouldn't answer questions about whether the death was believed to be gang-linked, or how the man had died.

* Anyone with information can call Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.