Car chase through Hamilton city ends in arrest of 22 year old man

Footage of a police chase through Hamilton City overnight. Ended with the arrest of a 22 year old man.

A man has been arrested after a car chase through Hamilton city that brought people out from their homes onto the street overnight.

The incident started when the 22-year-old driver allegedly went through a manned police alcohol checkpoint around 11.50pm on Friday.

Instead of stopping at the roadside breathtest the driver took off, sparking a 25 minute chase through the city's southern suburbs, Senior Sergeant Charles Burgess of Waikato police said.

SUPPLIED Police converge on a fleeing driver on Cobham Drive in Hamilton City overnight.

During the pursuit a member of the public's car was damaged along with a police car, he said.

The fleeing vehicle also stopped momentarily and a passenger jumped out.

He was picked up by one of the pursuing officers, Burgess said.

Video footage shows a vehicle smoking as the driver flees a large contingent of police along Cobham Drive outside the Hamilton Gardens.

The vehicle was spiked twice during the chase with all four tyres being blown out.

Eventually, Burgess said the car was stopped near a roundabout on Cobham Dr and the driver was arrested.

He has been charged with aggravated failing to stop, driving while disqualified, reckless driving and driving with excess breath alcohol offences.