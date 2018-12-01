Two Rotorua brothers smoked synthetics hours after their father was found dead from the drug

Nia John Taoho, 44, was found dead in the garage of his Gifford Pl flat after a night of smoking synthetic cannabis.

Hours after his father died from smoking synthetic cannabis, a Rotorua man was found slumped over the wheel of his car in the middle of a road.

He'd smoked a bong of synthetics himself, saying he was upset over the death of his father, Nia John Taoho, and had a seizure that left him unconscious at the wheel.

Later that same day police discovered two of the 44-year-old's sons passed out in a car outside the family home after it's believed they smoked synthetics.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The man was taken to Rotorua Hospital after being found unconscious over the wheel of a car.

Details of the reported drug use were detailed in the Coroner's report into Taoho's death released by Coroner Michael Robb this week.

Taoho, 44, was found face down dead in the garage of his Gifford Pl flat on August 12, 2017, after a night of smoking eight bongs of synthetic cannabinoids.

Police found three plastic bottles modified into bongs along with four plastic bags containing black powder residue, which contained remnants of synthetic drugs at the scene.

A post-mortem ruled that Taoho died of complications of synthetic cannabis, given he suffered from cardiovascular disease.

Taoho was unemployed and lived at his home in Utuhina with his partner and children. He suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and was known to abuse drugs, particularly synthetic cannabis.

Being in and out of mental health care, Taoho got regular injections of an antipsychotic medication and had undergone periods of hospital care for his illness.

Help was offered but Taoho declined, the report said, saying he was no longer using synthetics.

On the night of August 11, Taoho began smoking synthetics around 7pm.

Evidence showed around eight bongs were consumed. Taoho smoked his last hit of synthetics in the garage of his home at 3am.

At the same time one of his sons was consuming synthetics in a car parked nearby. He fell asleep and after waking went to the garage where he found his father face down on the concrete floor.

It appeared Taoho had slipped off his chair.

His son dragged Taoho's body to the roller door. Finding his father was cold to touch, he found a blanket and draped it across his body.

"Mr Taoho was known to have passed out following his consumption of bongs of synthetic drugs in the past," Coroner Robb stated.

"His son believed Mr Taoho had just passed out again from consumption and believed he would soon wake."

An hour later Taoho was still unresponsive. His son then went looking for help.

Emergency services were called and it was confirmed Taoho had died sometime earlier, the coroner's report said.

Around 1.30pm that same day police were notified of a car stopped in the middle of a Rotorua street with the driver unresponsive.

"Members of the public removed the car keys and pushed the vehicle to the side of the road. When the driver woke he became aggressive."

The man, who turned out to be one of Taoho's sons, was restrained by police and taken to Rotorua Hospital.

There he confirmed to medical staff he consumed a bong of synthetics an hour before trying to drive his car.

Blood tests showed he suffered a seizure. He was discharged at 4.30pm.

At 5pm police went to the family home to ensure there was no further synthetics drugs, the report said.

There they located Taoho's two sons in a car unresponsive. One had vomited copiously inside the car and neither could be woken by shaking or yelling, according to the report.

A post-mortem of Taoho found he suffered from mild to moderate cardiovascular atheromatous disease and died of complications through the use of synthetic cannabis.

The Coroner made no additional recommendations except to outline the risk of consuming synthetic drugs and the need to seek urgent medical attention if someone collapsed.

Taoho's death happened on the Saturday morning after a single 24-hour period that saw Rotorua St John Ambulance staff treat 15 people suffering from the effects of what is believed to be a contaminated batch of the drug.