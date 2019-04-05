West Auckland gunman arrested after allegedly firing shot at couple in Glen Eden

Armed police respond to firearms incident in Glen Eden, which saw schools put in lockdown.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a couple and causing schools to go in lockdown.

A three-hour armed siege in the West Auckland suburb of Glen Eden took place on Wednesday after police were called to reports a shot had been fired.

Inspector Stefan Sagar said on Friday a 26-year-old man had been charged in relation to wilful damage and presenting a firearm.

"Police are not seeking anyone further in relation to this incident," Sagar said.

READ MORE:

* West Auckland siege: Police cordon lifted, no word on Glen Eden gunman

* Whereabouts of alleged West Auckland gunman unclear

On Wednesday, a section of West Coast Rd was closed off as police and the Armed Offenders Squad surrounded a flat where the gunman allegedly fired a shot at residents.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF A man has been charged in relation to an incident in West Auckland.

Glen Eden Primary School was placed in lockdown and teachers at Talented Tots Childcare and Learning Centre were keeping children away from the windows.

More than 10 police cars, the Armed Offenders Squad and the Eagle Helicopter were at the scene on Wednesday.

Later on, the Special Tactics Group were called to Glen Eden after the man had allegedly locked himself in a flat.

Around 1pm, police could be seen moving in on the house while officers from the Special Tactics Unit were heavily suited.

Police vehicles were moved to the front of the property and the Dog Unit were also there.

Inspector Stefan Sagar said the level of police response was precautionary and was standard procedure with reports of this nature.

"We would like to remind the community that we take these sorts of incidents seriously and will respond accordingly," Sagar said.