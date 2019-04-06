Police investigate 'unexplained death' at Auckland's Clover Park, reports of shoot out

Clover Park, in Manukau, saw three suspicious incidents on the night of April 5.

A number of houses have been cordoned off in south Auckland following a "sudden death", amid reports of a "shoot out".

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said officers were called to an address on Aldo Place, Clover Park, at around 10pm on Friday.

"At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained," Tiernan said.

BRAD FLAHIVE/STUFF The sudden death happened on Aldo Place, Clover Park.

"Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the incident."

A property on Greenstone Place, also in Clover Park, was also being investigated by police in relation to the incident, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed it received a call shortly before midnight and one vehicle went to the Greenstone Place address.

A neighbour on Aldo Place, told Stuff there had been a "shoot out" on the street overnight.

In what police said was a separate incident, officers attended a firearms incident on nearby Palermo Place at around 9.30pm on Friday.

Tiernan confirmed officers had received reports of a firearm being discharged.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Police waited outside a property on Greenstone Place, Clover Park, Manakau on Saturday morning.

"No injuries were reported and we are making enquiries into the circumstances of the incident."

A resident on Palermo Place said he saw shots being fired from a dark coloured vehicle.

"I saw a dark coloured 4x4 drive past and heard between four to six shots being fired - they were ringing out as the car drove down the road.

"I saw sparks come out of the gun and then the car sped off around the corner onto another street," he said.

The man said those in the car had been shooting at an address on Palermo Place.

On Saturday morning, three homes remained cordoned off on the street, while crime scene investigators in blue suits completed a scene investigation.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Police said the the firearms incident was "not related" to the sudden death.

Security guards were also keeping watch outside a separate garage.

The taped-off house on Greenstone Place was being guarded by armed police, while detectives continued to investigate.

Shortly after 12:30pm police lowered the cordon on Aldo Place to allow a tow truck to enter the driveway of the house where forensic officers were investigating the unexplained death.

BRAD FLAHIVE/STUFF A police cordon was also in place on Palermo Place, Clover Park, following reports of a firearm being discharged.

The truck was seen removing a white Mitsubishi from the scene.

BRAD FLAHIVE/STUFF Security guards are keeping watch at a garage on Palermo Place, Clover Park.