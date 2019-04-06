Family devastated as fatal crash leaves two dead and two critical

Among the four victims in three accidents on Friday was a 12-year-old in Christchurch and a bicyclist near Nelson.

A family is mourning the loss of a young boy and his uncle in Christchurch, after a truck driver allegedly ran a red light.

Emergency services were called at 12.20am on Friday after a truck and car collided at the intersection of Yaldhurst Rd and Russley Rd.

The driver of the car, Fulumoa Daly, 35, who worked as a site traffic management supervisor at City Care, died alongside his 12-year-old nephew Ezekiel Loua, his family have confirmed.

Also in the car was Daly's wife, Sefulu Te'evale-Daly, his 4-year-old son, Zion-Benet Daly and his 4-year-old nephew Zachariah Fuata'i. Both boys remain in a critical condition in Christchurch Hospital. Te'evale Daly received minor injuries to her chest and head.

Tusiaisi Tanielu-Loua spoke to Stuff on Saturday from hospital. She lost her son, Ezekiel, and her brother-in-law, Fulumoa Daly, in the crash, which also left her two nephews in hospital.

SUPPLIED Fulumoa Daly, left, and his nephew Ezekiel Loua both died in the crash.

Tanielu-Loua and her immediate family flew down from Auckland on Thursday night for her father's 70th birthday celebrations on Saturday.

She arrived at her parent's home about 9.30pm and had dinner and caught up with some of her wider family, some of whom had flown in from overseas for the occasion.

About midnight Daly, his wife and the three boys left for his home, with the two cousins staying at their aunty and uncle's house for the night.

Tanielu-Loua had just arrived at her accommodation for the night when she received a call from a friend who lived near the crash scene. He heard the crash, ran to the scene and realised who the car belonged to.

SUPPLIED Fulumoa Daly, died in a crash on Friday morning. Daly is pictured with his son, Zion-Benet Daly, who is in a critical condition.

"He said there was a major crash and to get there ASAP."

Tanielu-Loua, her cousin and sister raced to the scene which was cordoned off. Her husband and brother-in-law, who were in another car, had arrived shortly before and were behind the cordon.

"They did not know the state of it until they heard a policeman mention only two children found, but knew our son was in the car. He could only watch from a distance."

Fulumoa Daly and Ezekiel died at the scene. The others were taken to hospital.

Tanielu-Loua said she was told the light was green when Daly started to drive at the lights and that the truck driver ran a red light.

Ezekiel, the oldest of three children, was a "quirky, intelligent and humble boy", who loved playing rugby and was a regular church-goer, his mother said.

Tanielu-Loua and her husband moved to Auckland in July last year for work, with Ezekiel staying at his grandparents to complete his first year of intermediate at Middle Grange School before moving up north once the school year had finished.

SUPPLIED Ezekiel Loua, 12, died in the crash.

She said Fulumoa Daly and his wife helped her and her husband raise their children.

Fulumoa Daly and Ezekiel had a strong bond, with the two sharing many traits, she said.

"They were very similar in the way they would generally care for people and the way they would joke."

Fulumoa Daly was a "hard-working, loving man" and a genuine friend.

His wife was "getting through with the support of everybody," Tanielu-Loua said.

Staff Photographer/STUFF The scene of the fatal crash in Russley, Christchurch, on Friday.

"She was just shocked at first, she couldn't really say anything and I think it's starting to unfold for her slowly now as she gets time to rest and just sit and think about it."

Tanielu-Loua said the family was not angry with the driver of the truck.

"We can't change anything now, we feel sorry for him because maybe he's hurting with what's happened, especially with the deaths. We just hope he's okay as well."

The family was now supporting each other as they waited for news on the two young boys, who remained in a critical condition in hospital.

Staff Photographer/STUFF The car and truck collided at the intersection of Russley Rd and Yaldhurst Rd in Christchurch.

"We've got a really strong faith and the support and love of family members, church members and everyone has helped us through it.

"We're just standing united together, helping each other through this and taking it one day at a time."

The police serious crash unit continues to investigate the crash.