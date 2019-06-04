Up to $4 million of synthetic drugs found in Christchurch, Crown alleges

Police found up to $4 million worth of synthetic drugs at an Avonhead house, a storage unit on Blenheim Rd and in a van. The operation was allegedly linked to Sockburn Dairy, the Crown claims.

The alleged female mastermind of a South Island wide synthetic drug ring ran the $4m operation from a suburban Christchurch dairy.

A drug haul with a multimillion-dollar street value was seized as part of 13-month police Operation Sin during searches of a van, an Avonhead Rd house and a Blenheim Rd storage unit in 2016.

Xiwen Miao, a 30-year-old chef, Sui Jun Zhou, a 34-year-old real estate agent, Fei He, 48, and Heng Fu, 35, are facing a raft of charges in the Christchurch District Court.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Crown alleges synthetic drugs were initially sold legally at Sockburn Dairy on Main South Rd, but owner Fei He kept selling them after they were made illegal in 2014.

On the opening day of the trial on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Karyn South described He as the "mastermind".

"The Crown says we are dealing with a major distribution network for synthetic cannabis into the South Island," South said.

While He claimed the substances she was found with were legal "herbal" remedies, South said the substances were analysed and found to be psycho-active.

The sale of synthetic drugs became illegal in May 2014. He sold it legally through Sockburn Dairy on Main South Rd until then, and had a licence to sell it when the law was changed in 2013.

Parliament revoked licences and product approvals in May 2014, but South said the market was so lucrative the group continued to sell it.

Searches found the synthetic cannabis in bags at the dairy, and found Sui Jun Zhou was making deliveries of the drug, the court was told.

When police stopped Zhou in May 2016, he was arrested and police got an order to check his phone. They found an "evidential jackpot" in his phone – messages detailing his activities since October 2014.

That information led them to Miao's house in Yardley St, Avonhead, where the synthetic drugs were being created, and they then followed Miao to a Blenheim Rd storage unit. At the house, in a car, and the storage unit, police found 173 kilograms of synthetic drugs, which had a street value of between $3m and $4m. Miao was found with $142,000 in cash.

The defendants faced various combinations of the 25 charges on the Crown charge list. It lists four charges of possession of psychoactive substances for sale, five of selling or supplying non-approved psychoactive substances, five of possession of the substances for supply, unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, firearm and ammunition, and eight charges of money laundering.

Zhou pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful possession of a stun torch – a restricted weapon – as well as a shotgun and ammunition.

Only He, Miao, and Zhou are charged with laundering money from the sale of synthetic drugs, through money transfers and deposits, a loan, purchases of cars, and a property deal. They denied those charges. Fu appears on one representative charge, of selling or supplying a psycho-active substance.

The trial continues on Wednesday. The jury was reduced to 11 members on its first day, but Judge Stephen O'Driscoll opted to continue the trial.