What to do when scammers from Tajikistan target your phone?

It can be awkward when you try out a phone scam, only to realise you have called the police by mistake.

With scammer calls from Laos to the Congo, Nicholas Boyack has a frustrating lesson in geography.

A call originating from the Marshall Islands unexpectedly popped up on my mobile last week.

Like all journalists, I get random calls from all over the place. It is something you expect when having a phone is a central part of your job and your number is all over the internet.

But when the Marshall Islands flashed up recently, I had to go Google to check where it was.

Over the next couple of hours, however, I soon got a lesson in geography as calls came in every few minutes from all over the world – Laos, Mauritania, Senegal, Mali, Morocco, Sri Lanka, Niger,Tajikistan, Iraq, Qatar, Gambia and the Congo.

The Stuff helpdesk said to ring Spark and log the calls with them. I did, but still the calls kept coming – including one from Brazzaville, the capital of the Congo.

The calls took on more than a nuisance value when I was out doing an interview that I was recording on my phone.

Every time the phone rang, I had to restart.

Back at the office I found a helpful response from Spark saying there had been a big "spike" in scam calls.

The scams come in many forms

but the one I had been subjected to was a "Wangiri" which involves scammers making bulk calls from overseas numbers.

The number rings a couple of times and then hangs up leaving a message that you have missed a call.

If you ring back you are charged for the call, sometimes at exorbitant rates, and the scammer has made a quick buck.

Spark spokeswoman Sam Smith offered some helpful advice.

It was important not to have your personal details, including your phone number, online - a tough call in the modern world.

If you are targeted she advised telling your provider, so the number could be blocked.

The telcos are also working together on schemes to fight back, to better identify problem numbers and work together to block calls.

Wangiri is not the only scam I have encountered. Somewhere in India are scammers with my landline and two or three times a week they check to see how my computer is running.

Smith suggested a system called Call Screen, which enables you to better identify scammers and block them.

That is something I will have to look in to but in the meantime I plan to find out more about Tajikistan

Google tells me it is a country in Central Asia surrounded by Afghanistan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

It's known for rugged mountains, popular for hiking and climbing. I just hope it keeps them busy enough to stop ringing me.

* The NZ Telecommunications Forum offers advice on dealing with scams.