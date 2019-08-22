House bus driver drunk on cough medicine pulled over twice in one hour

It was a dark and stormy night when the driver of a 6-tonne gypsy bus intoxicated on cough medicine was seen bouncing off safety rails.

Shane Sergeant had just downed a toxic dose of a home-made remedy to cure a bout of pneumonia when he decided to drive his Hino house bus north on State Highway 57 between Levin and Shannon.

In the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday, Sergeant was sentenced to six months' home detention and disqualified from driving for six months.

Motorists saw his bus swerving across both lanes and reported Sergeant when he lost control of the vehicle, which had scraped along the safety railing.

Police found him parked in a rest area two kilometres up the road, where he blew 789 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

Officers confiscated Sergeant's keys and escorted him to the nearest police station, where they disqualified him from driving for a month.

They agreed to drive him back to his house bus so he could sleep off the alcohol, but Sergeant managed to start the vehicle and continued his north-bound journey.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Shane Sergeant was caught driving drunk twice in one hour, even after police confiscated the keys to his house bus (file photo).

Police then received multiple calls of a bus crossing the centre line and, at one point, narrowly avoiding a head on collision before ploughing into another safety barrier and smashing its headlight.

"The bus was seen sideways, across both lanes, and drove without headlights until it stopped in Shannon due to the damage it had sustained," Judge Jim Large told the court.

"You drove knowing you had excess breath alcohol only one hour after being put on notice by police. You endangered yourself. You endangered other road users."

Sergeant's bus was impounded and he had been in custody since June 1.

He had a long history of drug and alcohol offending and has been part of Narcotics Anonymous for nine years.

"You should not have been on the road. Surely it should have hit home when you were processed earlier that night. You were clearly on notice."

Sergeant spoke to Stuff in 2018, when he was freedom camping on empty land on Rangitīkei St, until he could afford to renew his warrant of fitness and fix a cracked windscreen.

The Kiwi nomad has travelled with a fair for years, parking up wherever he could.