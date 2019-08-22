Arrests after eight-person street brawl in central Christchurch

Cordons were set up following an eight-man brawl in central Christchurch.

A man has been critically injured in an early morning brawl involving eight men in central Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the fight at the corner of Oxford Tce and Hereford St just after 3.35am on Thursday.

Did you witness the fight? Email reporters@press.co.nz

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Police were at the scene early on Thursday morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers received reports of eight men fighting on the street.

Three men have been arrested but are yet to be charged.

GOOGLE MAPS/SUPPLIED Some of the men involved in the brawl were understood to be drinking at Kong just before it closed at 3am on Thursday. (File photo)

"Police will be making further inquiries and possibly laying charges on those arrested," the spokeswoman said.

Max Bremner, who owns Original Sin, Fat Eddie's and Kong on Oxford Tce, said some of the men involved in the brawl were drinking at Kong just before closing at 3am.

He said the manager working at the time told him a about three men outside the bar knocked a glass off a table, which created some "friction" between them and about three other men who were sitting at the table.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Hereford St was closed between Colombo St and Durham St South for a short time following a fight in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"The glass was knocked off and a few words were said between them … it was just a bit of male bravado."

Bremner said some of the men then left the bar as it was closing and were seen heading over the bridge towards Durham St South.

The other group were taken out of the bar's back entrance and told by the manager to head in the opposite direction towards Cathedral Square.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Three people have been arrested following the eight-man fight.

"We're confident we tried to handle the situation the best we could."

A woman working in the area at the time, who did not want to be named, said she saw the men involved drinking at Kong.

She heard yelling outside the bar soon after.

"[I] went out to see what was going on [and] by that time police were arriving, they arrived quickly.

"All we heard was one guy say 'drop that and use your fists' but we don't know what he had in his hand."

She saw at least four police cars at the scene shortly after hearing the commotion.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said an ambulance took a person with critical injuries to Christchurch Hospital.

Police tape cordoned off the bridge on Oxford Tce early on Thursday morning. The cordons were removed and the road was reopened shortly after 9am.

Oxford Tce is home to several popular Christchurch bars and restaurants. Most of the bars close between 11pm and 3am.