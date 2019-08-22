Number of punches thrown in attack on James Shaw in dispute

A bruised James Shaw describes the damage inflicted on him in attack.

Green co-leader James Shaw was told by the man who attacked him that others were coming for him.

Shaw was called to give evidence in the disputed facts hearing of the man who had already pleaded guilty to hitting him as he was walking to work in March.

The man has name suppression.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF James Shaw Green Party leader sporting a black eye after the attack in March.

Shaw told Wellington District Court judge Chris Tuohy on Thursday that the man had approached him just outside the Botanic Gardens wanting to talk.

READ MORE:

* Attacker yelling about United Nations

* Shaw accused attacker in court

* James Shaw's black eye

The man has pleaded guilty but is disputing the number of punches he threw.

Shaw said he heard someone say his name and approach him. He had been listening to music and had to take his headphones off.

He turned to speak to him and the man said he had recently had a beneficiary stay at his home and they were coming to get him.

Shaw said then he said men were coming to get him.

After a quick exchange Shaw decided the man was not rational and turned to go when the man grabbed him by the lapel.

He said he told the man it was assault and he needed to take his hands off him.

Shaw said the man said something about stopping and listening and punched him in the face.

"It was pretty solid. I haven't been punched that hard previously."

The attack continued with the man pushing Shaw to the ground, punching and kicking.

Shaw said he could hear things crunching in his backpack and the impacts to his torso.

The attack stopped when two people intervened.

"Initially I went to work because I did not think it was that bad but I started bleeding from the nose and then went to ED."

He said the main injury was to his eye socket with a lot of bruising and a scan showing a fracture.

Shaw said the man said something several times about stopping what they were doing with the United Nations but he did not understand it.

Defence counsel Marty Robinson said the man had wanted to talk to Shaw about abortion.

Shaw told him that the blows to the head while he was on the ground could have been a punch rather than a kick but did not concede that it might have been the man shifting his feet rather than a deliberate blow.

"I think I can tell the difference between someone shifting their foot and landing a blow."

The hearing is continuing.