Taylor-Jade Hira, 22, laid to rest a week on from fatal assault as police still seek wanted man

Taylor-Jade Hira, 22, died in Wellington Hospital on August 18 from injuries she had suffered in an assault in Hastings on August 15.

Taylor-Jade Hira, 22, will be laid to rest today, seven days after the assault that led to her death, while police continue searching for a man connected to the assault.

Hira died in Wellington Hospital on Sunday from injuries inflicted in an assault on Thursday morning.

Her body was returned to her Hastings home on Tuesday evening. She was taken to Te Aranga marae on Wednesday and will be laid to rest at Hastings cemetery today.

Police are still looking for 26-year-old Ranapera Taumata in relation to a serious assault on Taylor. There was a warrant to arrest him and he was believed to be in the Napier and Hastings area.

Detective sergeant Brent Greville said a team of up to 15 officers had been working on the inquiry.

"We're continuing inquiries to locate him. We still have concerns about his wellbeing and we would ask anyone with any information on his whereabouts to contact us," Greville said.

Earlier this week Hira's friends and whānau gathered at her home in the suburb of Camberley, where they remembered Hira, the youngest of her family, and the only girl of five siblings.

"Taylor got on with everyone, but kept to herself at the same time. She loved a party. We'd always go to church on Sunday, but we'd be at the party on Saturday. She lived life to the full," Tamzyn Skipper said.

"To see videos and photos of her it really hits you. We saw her in the hospital, but she was still alive, breathing. When she comes back here today it will be different," she said.

Her church pastor BJ Pui said she was "like a diamond".

"Like a diamond she had many different facets. She was kind, caring, quirky, sassy, goofy ... One thing that stood out was that if she allowed you into her circle, it was for life. These friends here, they are products of that," he said.

"It's heartbreaking. She had so much left to give. To see it snuffed out so fast ...," Pui said.

Anyone with information on Taumata's whereabouts is urged to call Detective Sergeant Greg Simmons, from the Hawke's Bay Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), on 06 211 3525.

They could alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police are also appealing to Taumata to turn himself in to police.

On average, 70 people are killed each year in New Zealand. The country's homicide rate of 1.6 per 100,000 people is well below the OECD average of 3.6 per 100,000.



The Homicide Report, a Stuff data investigation, shows that at least 1095 New Zealanders — 291 women, 608 men, and 196 young people — have been killed since January 1, 2004 through to today. (That figure includes police shootings, hunting accidents, and car crashes where someone is prosecuted for murder or manslaughter.)



Half of adult female homicide victims are killed by a partner or ex-partner.



Hira is among at least 95 people who have died in suspicious circumstances in New Zealand in 2019. That number includes the 51 people killed in the March 15 Christchurch terror attack.

