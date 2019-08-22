Crash causing chemical spill in Blenheim results in careless driving charge

The truck tipped onto its side on Middle Renwick Rd, spilling chemicals.

A Nelson man has been charged with careless driving after a truck crash blocked State Highway 6 in Blenheim for three hours.

The truck was heading west on the highway, also known as Middle Renwick Rd, about 4pm on Wednesday when it collided with a black four-wheel-drive waiting to turn onto Adams Lane in Springlands.

Marlborough highway patrol team leader Sergeant Barrie Greenall said the vehicle careered further down the road, crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a parked silver ute, tipping onto its side and spilling chemicals onto the road.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The truck hit the back of a black four-wheel-drive waiting to turn onto Adams Lane.

The road was closed until it was cleared about 7pm, and large queues of rush-hour traffic were diverted.

The truck was removed from the road and fire crews used low pressure hoses to wash the road surface.

Marlborough District Council officers worked with fire crews to block stormwater drains and used a hydrovacuum truck to suck the chemicals from the gutters.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Fire crews, ambulance, police, council staff and traffic management work together at the scene.

"It's likely some of the chemicals got into the drain, but because it was diluted 100:1, it would be a low quantity," Greenall said.

"All the services there worked together as best they could, and they got the road open as fast as they could."

Greenall said a 21-year-old Nelson man would appear at the Blenheim District Court charged with careless driving at a date yet to be confirmed.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Resident Christine Laurenson said she heard "a huge bang" and ran outside, to see glass strewn across the intersection and a man climbing from the cab of the truck.

She and her husband helped to sweep the glass away while police managed traffic.