Removal of fugitive Paul Bennett from Australia not illegal

Paul James Bennett, also know as Paul Williams, and his former partner Simone Wright, fled to Sydney in 2015.

A helicopter pilot who sailed an allegedly stolen yacht to Australia was legally sent back to New Zealand to face fraud and other charges, a court has ruled.

Paul James Bennett had claimed New Zealand police colluded with Australian police and immigration authorities to short circuit the proper extradition procedure, therefore making his return unlawful. He claimed the illegality was so serious the charges against him should be stayed.

Bennett was arrested in February 2015 when he and his then partner Simone Wright sailed the yacht to Sydney and were spotted by a New Zealander on holiday who recognised it. Bennett arrived without a passport.

On May 13, 2016, he was escorted by four Australian police officers on a flight to Christchurch from Sydney and was arrested by waiting police officers. He has been on remand in jail for more than three years.

After a hearing in the Christchurch District Court in July, Judge Paul Kellar released his ruling this week saying if New Zealand police had connived with Australian authorities to circumvent the extradition procedure, the abuse was so significant that a stay of the charges would be justified.

However the Australian authorities were entitled to remove Bennett under the relevant Australian legislation as an "unlawful non-citizen". New Zealand police had not brought about his removal and the fact they treated him as a "returning offender" did not render their actions unlawful.

"The New Zealand police were keen to know what the Australian authorities intended to do with Mr Bennett. They were equally keen to meet him and to arrest him upon his arrival in New Zealand, but their actions fall far short of circumventing extradition processes," the judge said.

Bennett did not have a choice about where he would be sent even though he had specified Indonesia or Canada. He had provided no evidence those countries would receive him.

New Zealand police did not know Bennett had indicated to Australian authorities he wanted to appeal the decision to remove him.