Manhunt continues for three men who escaped police custody

Wiremu Eparaima, 30, Te Wera Hemara, 27, and Emmanuel Witana, 23 are wanted after escaping police in Levin on Wednesday afternoon.

​One of the three men who escaped police custody in Levin has charges dating back a year for theft and dangerous driving.

Te Wera Hemara first ran drove dangerously through nearby town Shannon to dodge police in September 2018.

Do you know more? Email us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

He was then charged with theft of a Honda CRV in November, and again drove dangerously in a police pursuit.

GOOGLE MAPS Three men are on the run after fleeing police at Levin District Court after a fellow offender restrained an officer in order to aid in the trio's escape.

READ MORE:

* Manhunt under way after three prisoners escape police in Levin, hijack car

* Prisoner escapes from court after friend distracts officer with chocolate

The 27-year-old is one of three men on the run from police after escaping custody and hijacking a car shortly after appearing at the Levin District Court on Wednesday.

Wiremu Eparaima, 30, and Emmanuel Witana, 23, are also being sought, after a fourth offender restrained a police officer while they were being placed into transport at the courthouse.

Eparaima faced two charges for driving while unlicensed in August, one for failing to stop in a police pursuit on Tuesday, and for robbery of a car trailer and cash from a person in April.

Witana was charged with breaching a protection order and was due to appear on an assault charge at Palmerston North District Court on Thursday.

The fourth man, Mikaera Feather, will face charges of assisting escape and aggravated assault and is expected to appear in the Levin District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The trio ran from the courthouse and got into the car of a bystander about 5.40pm.

They demanded he drive them away and a short time later they left the car and ran off, police said.

None had been arrested by Thursday morning, and police area commander Inspector Sarah Stewart was due to speak to media at midday.

On the night of the escape, a Roosevelt St resident saw a helicopter flying overhead and "police on the with spotlights on".

Posts on several community Facebook pages claimed there were "a few police about" on the streets of Levin.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF The courthouse is next door to the Levin police station on Bristol St.

It's not the first time one of the men has been involved in an escape attempt. In 2007, Eparaima scaled a 4m high mesh fence at Manawatu Prison with a fellow prisoner but the plan was thwarted by a guard raising the alarm.

Hemara is understood to be the younger brother of Chea Paratene Charles Brattle-Hemara Haeana, who goes by the last name Hemara, one of two men accused of murdering Horowhenua gang member Palmiro MacDonald. After eight weeks of evidence, a jury was unable to reach a verdict in his trial in the High Court in Palmerston North last month. Plans for a retrial are expected to start in September.

Horowhenua mayor Michael Feyen on Wednesday said he had been briefed on the situation and understood that the men posed "low to no danger to the public".

"[There's] nothing to get fearful about, which is my main concern, because Levin doesn't need that," he said.

While police did not want to "unduly concern" members of the public, they urged Levin locals to not approach the men and call 111 immediately.

The Department of Corrections said the incident was a police matter.