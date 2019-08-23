Judge calls on police to investigate bike shop that bought stolen bikes

A Christchurch bike shop owner says police can investigate his business if they want as he has "nothing to hide",

A Christchurch second-hand bike shop that bought seven stolen bicycles from the same man should be investigated by police, a judge says.

The owner of the shop, Around Again Cycles in Woolston, says he welcomes a police investigation as his shop has "nothing to hide".

In the Christchurch District Court on Thursday, Judge Tony Couch sentenced 42-year-old bike thief Edward William Walker to home detention.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ Kremers says he will no longer lead the buying part of the business (pictured here in 2016).

As he sentenced Walker, the judge said: "The actions of the retailer Around Again Cycles must be called seriously into question.

READ MORE:

* Kind soul replaces bikes stolen from Linwood teens training for Coast to Coast

* Christchurch couple admit receiving tour group's belongings

* Man jailed after punching bottle shop assistant in face

* Thief drives off with dairy customer's car

"The fact that they purchased seven bicycles from you over a short period of time must have raised suspicions in their minds as to whether you were the owner of the bicycles and entitled to sell them.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Around Again Cycles sales and buying manager Robin Allan says he keeps an eye on Facebook pages to keep an eye on stolen bikes.

"On the face of it, they may well have been reckless, but it is a matter for the police as to whether they should be prosecuted."

The court heard police were also concerned about the shop's activities. The officer in charge of the prosecution against Walker declined to seek reparations for the money the shop had paid for the stolen bicycles that were recovered.

Around Again Cycles owner Leroy​ Kremers​ told Stuff he was just "too trusting".

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF A Christchurch District Court judge says the actions of Around Again Cycles "must be seriously called into question".

"He came across as a genuine character and I took his word for it."

Walker told Kremers​ his family and friends were giving him bikes to sell on, he said.

﻿"I'm not the person to buy bikes obviously."

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Around Again Cycles owner Leroy Kremers says Walker came across as a "genuine character" (pictured here in 2016).

Kremers​ said his colleague, Robbie Allan, would now be responsible for buying bikes.

Allan said he got his second hand dealer's certificate from the Licensing Authority of Secondhand Dealers & Pawnbrokers about a month ago.

"I'm part of all the stolen Facebook groups in Christchurch," he said.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF William David Walker was sentenced to home detention by the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

"Every bike, no matter how cheap or expensive it is, I definitely do due diligence on all of them now.

"I've managed to get quite a few back to the owners. I'm a bit more weary – I've had bikes stolen in the past. Cycling's my passion, I hate to see people get ripped off."

Kremers​ said he would welcome a police investigation.

"It's not like we're trying to hide anything, it's just the way it went."

Walker admitted stealing 11 bicycles – including two from school children who had saved their pocket money to buy them.

Defence counsel Elizabeth Bulger said Walker committed thefts because of financial problems, and he now had a window cleaning business under way.

Judge Couch said Walker had stolen all of the bikes by using a cutting tool to cut cables and then sold them to a bicycle or pawn shop for cash.

He stole one bicycle worth $2000 but dumped it in the bushes beside a cycleway because he realised it was "too flash to sell". It was not recovered.

The offending was premeditated, the judge said. "For many people, their bicycles are very personal possessions, and it makes a big impact when they are stolen."

He noted Walker stole another bike on January 24 and tried to sell it on Facebook. He was arrested and brought to court on January 31. On March 18, he was sentenced to 60 hours of community work for that theft, and has now done only half the sentence.

The judge said the earlier prosecution meant Walker committed seven of the latest thefts while on bail, and one while subject to the sentence.

He asked Walker about his window cleaning business but said it did not appear to be a proper business because he was not keeping business accounts.

He imposed seven months of home detention at a Bishopdale house and ordered Walker to pay reparations of $2720.

Stuff has asked police if they will investigate the bike shop and is awaiting comment.