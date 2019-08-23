Foxton house raided in search for escapees

Wiremu Eparaima, 30, Te Wera Hemara, 27, and Emmanuel Witana, 23 are wanted after escaping police in Levin on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have raided a Foxton home in the hunt for one of the three men who escaped police custody in Levin.

The search for Wiremu Eparaima, 30, Te Wera Hemara, 27, and Emmanuel Witana, 23, has entered a third day, as the trio continue to evade police.

Foxton woman Danielle​ Grice said dozens of police raided a neighbour's home in Cook St, searching for one of the escapees about midday on Thursday.

The three men escaped from police at Levin District Court about 5.40pm on Wednesday, with the aid of a fourth man, Mikaera Feather, 28, who allegedly overpowered one of their two police handlers.

The men hijacked a stranger's car at nearby supermarket and forced him to drive them to north-west Levin, where they ran off.

Grice was at home with her three children, all under 3 years old, and making a playfort when she heard a lot of noise.

Grice looked out the window and saw armed police moving up the neighbour's driveway, while other police officers readied police dogs nearby.

"I opened up the door to call in the neighbour's cat, because of all the dogs. [The police] were calling out "Wiremu".

"I knew it was something serious because of all the guns, so I checked the police website later and saw that was the name of one of the guys who escaped."

The officers told Grice to stay inside and lock the door, and when an officer came past her window and saw she had kids, she was told to close her curtains too.

"They told me 'you need to close those curtains so [your kids] don't see anything they shouldn't'."

Grice said police checked several neighbouring properties, but didn't seem to find who they were looking for.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the search for the men was ongoing on Friday morning.

​Manawatū police area commander Inspector Sarah Stewart on Thursday admitted it was not "best practice" that only two officers were handling the four men, and that it was likely none of the offenders were handcuffed at the time of their escape.

Stewart said one of the offenders pressed an emergency lever to lift a garage door, allowing three to escape. One of the officers managed to restrain one of the four, while the other gave chase after those who fled, but was unable to catch them.

Stewart said the escape did not appear to be pre-planned.

One of the three men, Hemara, has charges dating back a year. He first drove dangerously through nearby town Shannon to dodge police in September 2018. He was then charged with theft of a Honda CRV in November, and again drove dangerously in a police pursuit.

Eparaima on Wednesday faced two charges for driving while unlicensed in August, one for failing to stop in a police pursuit on Tuesday, and for robbery of a car trailer and cash from a person in April.

Witana was charged with breaching a protection order and was due to appear on an assault charge at Palmerston North District Court on Thursday.

Feather is in custody and faces charges of assisting escape and aggravated assault.

Stewart said police were conducting a "significant inquiry" to find the missing men, who have links in the Horowhenua area and gang affiliations. People who know the men are asked not to contact or assist them.

"We have no information that there is a specific threat to the public," she said.

Police urged Levin locals to not approach the men and call 111 immediately.